2023 20 in their Twenties: Ephraim Sy Palmero III

Assistant Program Officer | LISC Indianapolis

After he volunteered with the American Red Cross and gained international development experience at a humanitarian agency in Yemen, public service brought Ephraim Palmero to Indianapolis. He spent a year with AmeriCorps VISTA in the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety, where he worked in the Division of Community Nutrition and Food Policy, providing capacity-building to its programs. After that experience, he joined LISC Indianapolis, where he provides grants management and administration support for the social detriments of health portfolio. Through the Equitable Food Access Initiative, he identifies ways to provide technical assistance and funding opportunities to small businesses that address access to healthy food, and he hosts monthly coalition meetings between residents and organizations to cultivate ways to transform communities to be more equitable.

Why do you do what you do? “I [come] from a family of public service. As such, I developed that same principle to build and support communities everywhere I go. I believe we work best when we create coalitions and enact change together.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I see myself in a position to enact or support change at a high level. Or I might start my own thing. Who knows?”

Givebacks? Last year, he became the youngest serving board member of the Center for Interfaith Cooperation. He also volunteers at the Philippines Cultural Community Center and was part of the IndyHub 1828 Leadership project class.

Most-used social media platform: Instagram and LinkedIn

Coffee order: iced caramel macchiato•

