2023 20 in their Twenties: Historic Tinker House provides backdrop for pics

IBJ’s 20 in their Twenties photos this year were taken at Tinker House Events, 1101 E. 16th St., Suite 200. Brian Willsey, who was an IBJ Forty Under 40 honoree this year, is president and founder of the space and welcomed IBJ staff and our honorees for two days in July.

Tinker House Events, formerly known as Tinker Flats, is a historic event venue that opened its doors in July 2017. It has 4,000 square feet of open-concept event space that can accommodate up to 200 guests.

Its industrial-chic aesthetic, exposed brick walls, rustic timber pillars and large windows offered a beautiful backdrop for this year’s photo shoot.

The Tinker House building, which is also home to coffee shop Provider Café, in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood was originally occupied by Bank Furniture Co. and played a significant role in the area’s development. The building was purchased and renamed Tinker Flats in 2003 to pay homage to the Tinker Family, prominent landowners in the mid 1800s.

IBJ photographer Eric Learned, Special Publications Editor Samm Quinn and designer Sarah Ellis used every corner of the space to bring this year’s publication to life.

Our cover photo was also taken at Tinker House Events. Special thanks to Roshni Bag, Zechariah Banks, Taylor Hughes, Andrianna Moehle and MaCie’ Moore for being our cover models.

