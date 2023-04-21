2023 Forty Under 40: Brittney Turner

Chief Financial Officer | F.A. Wilhelm Construction Inc.

In Brittney Turner’s seven years at F.A. Wilhelm Construction, she has been a key part of a leadership team that has grown annual company revenue from $500 million to nearly $1.35 billion in 2022. She shepherds the finances of five construction companies, two real estate companies and multiple joint venture enterprises. She also helped open an office in North Carolina and led the sale of a construction business. Part of her role is to look for other acquisition opportunities. She leads a team of more than 30 accounting professionals in eight locations and also oversees insurance, bonding and employee benefits.

Getting here: She began her accounting career at KPMG and later worked at an environmental services company. “I soon realized working for a company headquartered locally in Indianapolis with a strong culture was where I ultimately wanted to be,” she said. She joined Wilhelm as its controller.

First job: an arcade manager

Proud moment: “While I can think of several specifics around streamlined processes, increased reporting capabilities and broader benefits, I’m most proud of being able to perform at a high level as a CFO of a $1-billion-plus company while having two young children,” she said.

Mentor: Joe Cathcart, the former CFO of Wilhelm. “I was fortunate to spend two years working alongside Joe before he passed away of cancer, and the lessons learned in doing so were innumerable and invaluable,” she said.

Givebacks: She is on the board of the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee and coaches Special Olympics basketball, softball, and track and field.

Self-realization: “While the specific work is certainly important, I’ve learned the people you work for and with are equally important to creating a positive work experience,” she said.

Advice: “Don’t be afraid to question the status quo.”•

