2023 Forty Under 40: Christina Hage

Senior Vice President, External Relations | MHS

Christina Hage manages legislative and regulatory partnerships, develops stakeholder engagement strategies, coordinates community engagement and leads MHS’ communications, media and brand management. MHS is a health coverage provider that also manages the state’s Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect and Healthy Indiana Plan Medicaid programs, so Hage is often at the forefront of efforts to provide health care to people in need. During the pandemic, she and her team led efforts to roll out telehealth for Medicaid members, develop a vaccine public service announcement and provide funding to food banks and local community organizations. Last year, a series of Walk for Wellness outreach events provided mobile dental and vision screenings. ”It’s a great feeling,” she said, “when you help someone pick out their very first pair of much-needed glasses.”

Getting here: She worked as a public affairs specialist for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a federal lobbyist for Indiana University Health, a legislative assistant for the U.S. House, a policy director at the state’s Family and Social Services Administration and a vice president of public policy at United Way of Central Indiana, among other roles. “I learned from these experiences the power of public policy to impact individuals,” she said.

First job: She made doughnuts at a bakery.

Proud moment: In 2017, she led a Statehouse coalition of businesses, not-for-profits and associations in working with government leaders to double the funding for early childhood education in Indiana.

Mentor: Former United Way of Central Indiana CEO Ann Murtlow. “She also taught me to lean into my strengths and surround yourself with those that complement your weaknesses,” Hage said. “Don’t try and be everything to everyone.”

Givebacks: She serves on boards for Gleaners Food Bank, the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library, Kids First Trust Fund and Jump IN for Healthy Kids. She also serves on the Indy Chamber Health Policy Committee and the United Way of Central Indiana Public Policy Committee.

Advice: “Be your unique self. Work hard. No one will do it for you.”•

