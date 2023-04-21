2023 Forty Under 40: Julie Singer

Financial Adviser | Singer Wealth Advisory of Raymond James

Growing up, Julie Singer was uninterested in the family business. Her father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather were all financial advisers. She majored in sociology and religious studies and wanted to work internationally in economic development. But she later joined the family vocation under one stipulation: “I was very clear that I would only do it if I could be authentically me,” she said. Charitable gift planning and environmental, social and governance factors were key considerations—considerations many advisers did not share. She now serves on the Raymond James Sustainable Investing Advisory Council, a group of 15 people in a company of more than 8,400 financial advisers. Singer, of course, stood out in other ways in an industry still dominated by white men over the age of 40. “I have been told many times over the years, ‘You don’t look like a financial adviser,’ which motivates me every day to wake up and show that there isn’t a single demographic or look to be successful.”

Getting here: She was working as a data analyst in education immediately after graduate school when her father made one last appeal to “spend a day with him to see if it was something I could see myself doing,” she said. She discovered that her skills would transfer well and that her personality and interests would be a natural fit.

Proud moment: An invitation to speak to a financial adviser training class in May 2019 has led to similar appearances at a dozen other training classes, one-on-one mentorships with trainees nationwide and a three-time panelist role at national Raymond James conferences on sustainable investing and new business development.

Givebacks: She serves on the executive committee of the United Way of Central Indiana, is vice president for fundraising for the John Whittenberger Society alumni advisory board at Indiana University, and sits on the finance committee for The Cabaret.

Advice: Do not underestimate the power of the relationships you form. Pour into others, even if you aren’t confident in what you have to offer. “You absolutely have more to offer than you may think.”•

