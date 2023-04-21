2023 Forty Under 40: Patricio Daneri

President and CEO | Energy Harness Corp.

Patricio Daneri immigrated to the United States when he was 17. Within 10 years, he earned a bachelor’s from Purdue University and a master’s from Indiana University and started his own business, a manufacturer and distributor of commercial LED lighting. Energy Harness employs more than 100 workers, and though Daneri spends some time on the day-to-day, most of his attention is focused on the strategy, vision and direction of the company. He said he enjoys helping clients such as school corporations and hospital groups realize energy savings and lighting improvements in their workplaces, and he likes to help his staff reach the personal and professional goals they might not think are possible. He also is director of business development for Connecta Corp., a precision-turned parts manufacturer; a founder and board member of Electron Charger LLC, a provider of electric-vehicle charging stations; and an owner of Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano in Noblesville.

Getting here: Daneri was looking for a career change after five years in the mortgage business. His father, Eduardo, operated a pool-covering business in Cape Coral, Florida, and shared warehouse space with Michael Fischer, who invented the LED technology used at Energy Harness. Daneri and Fischer became partners.

First job: He worked in the garden center at a Walmart in Florida.

Mentor: Mike Keleher, president and CEO of Royal United Mortgage. “He helped instill valuable task management and business skills that I still utilize today,” Daneri said.

Givebacks: He sits on the board of the International School of Indiana.

Self-realization: “I have learned that perseverance is one of my greatest strengths.”

Advice: “Do not settle. Sounds cliché, but so many amazing people just settle and never pursue what they truly want. Take risks!”•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.