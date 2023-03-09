2023 Health Care Heroes: Professor studies cognitive decline in older adults

Honoree, Non-physician

Yvonne Lu

Professor, Indiana University School of Nursing

Yvonne Lu started her nursing career about 35 years ago in her home country of Taiwan, where she worked as a clinician and nurse instructor.

In 1995, she came to the United States to get her master’s degree and doctorate in gerontological nursing, a specialty that serves older adults. In 2003, she arrived at Indiana University for her postdoctoral fellowship in behavioral gerontology. At the Indiana School of Nursing, she’s become a nationally recognized expert in cognitive function who has dedicated her research to improving the quality of life in older adults living with cognitive impairment through positive health, strength-based and family-centered interventions.

One in five older adults experiences some form of mild cognitive impairment. And the number of people affected by memory problems is expected to keep rising. Despite the prevalence of early-stage memory concerns, treatment options—as well as those for dementia and Alzheimer’s-related memory loss—are limited.

“Thanks to Dr. Lu’s work, families throughout Indiana have innovative and leading-edge resources available to help them overcome challenges related to memory changes,” Robin Newhouse, dean of the Indiana School of Nursing, wrote in her nomination of Lu.

In recent years, Lu’s been awarded grants for studies related to cognitive impairment in older adults.

In one recently completed study, she identified a new intervention for older adults with subjective cognitive decline who have been discharged from the hospital or a rehabilitation facility. She partnered with Kindred at Home, now known as CenterWell Home Health, to pilot a telephone-delivered care model called Daily Engagement in Meaningful Activities Professional, which coaches patients and caregivers on problem-solving, teaches self-management and communication skills and helps to enhance the interactions necessary for patients to reach their goals.

Lu told IBJ results show participants improved their critical function and self-care ability and had a better quality of life. She is currently leading a research team on a three-year project to design, develop and test a multimedia platform called the Collaborative for Aging Research and Engagement Platform. CARE is a regional network of faith and community-based, education, health care, and health and human services organizations mobilized to increase awareness about brain health, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The network includes an eight-member community advisory board that provides input and guidance to the CARE study team on strategies in working with diverse communities in central and northwestern Indiana. The platform engages and educates African Americans age 45-plus to participate in clinical Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia studies, which can help advance needed research and improve recruitment to help researchers find a prevention strategy for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Another meaningful research study Lu led was one that gives residents and their care partners skill-building opportunities to cope with early memory concerns and promote better health outcomes known as Promoting Reengagement in Meaningful Activity.

“Because of her work, Dr. Lu has already positively impacted countless families in central Indiana during what can be trying and frustrating circumstances,” Newhouse said.•

