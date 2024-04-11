2024 Forty Under 40: Andréa Homoya

Co-founder and CEO | Ash & Elm Cider Co.

When Andréa Homoya worked in corporate wellness, she once got a promotion on her second day. A co-worker resigned, and Homoya jumped at the opportunity—an indication of her innate entrepreneurial spirit. In 2016, she and her husband, Aaron, opened Ash & Elm Cider Co., making craft hard ciders and operating an east-side tasting room. They later opened a nearby restaurant and cider bar, and a Carmel location is opening this year. Homoya’s knack for innovative sales strategies and creative partnerships fueled Ash & Elm’s revenue to $2 million annually, putting it among the nation’s top 100 cider companies. Other accomplishments include launching the country’s biggest cider club with 500 subscribers and a successful cider festival, Autumntidings, that draws 2,000 attendees. If there’s a secret to Homoya’s success, it might be inspiring loyalty among her staff and collaborators with a commitment to social justice and community-building. “Seeing our team rise to the occasion again and again makes me incredibly happy. None of my wacky ideas would be possible without them,” she said.

Getting here: After growing up in locations as diverse as Tanzania, Singapore, California and Indiana, Homoya settled back in her hometown as a teacher and then salesperson. She became a top sales performer at FirstPerson wellness advisers (now NFP), where one of her clients was Clay Robinson, co-owner of Sun King Brewing. He offered her a job in sales, and she spent a year and a half learning the industry while formulating the business plan for Ash & Elm.

First job: Youth soccer referee

Givebacks: Board member, New Hope Counseling; volunteer, Redeemer Presbyterian Church

Influential moment: COVID was a turning point in Homoya’s self-confidence as a leader. Faced with urgent responsibilities in all directions—to staff, customers, the city, community, family and even herself—she proved she could steer a company through a time of “terrifying uncertainty.” Since then, she has been more comfortable making hard calls, “knowing we’re all going to get there together.”

Advice: “People who know more than you are an asset, not a threat. Get comfortable asking for help. It’ll go even further if you’re a nice person.”•

