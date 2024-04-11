2024 Forty Under 40: Ashley J. Scruggs

Vice President, Talent and Culture | United Way of Central Indiana

Ashley Scruggs has always been passionate about creating environments where individuals can thrive. As vice president of talent and culture for the United Way of Central Indiana, her responsibilities include overseeing HR functions such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, compensation and benefits. “I get to directly impact the well-being and success of our team members, which in turn contributes to our mission to accelerate financial stability and upward mobility for individuals and families living in our community.” Among her accomplishments has been enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement at UWCI, efforts that “have significantly contributed to a culture where employees feel seen, heard and cared for.”

Getting here: Scruggs started her career at Ivy Tech Community College, supporting students earning their associate degree through a one-year accelerated program and then encouraging them to pursue a bachelor’s degree. When she became pregnant with twins, she moved to Elements Financial to be a training and development specialist. In less than a year, she advanced to the position of assistant vice president of talent management and development. When a peer told her about the position with United Way, she said it “perfectly aligned with my skills and aspirations.”

First job: Old Navy. “I worked there to buy my first cellphone and my prom dress.”

Givebacks: Board member, Harrison Center for the Arts and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis. “My personal connection to Habitat, having grown up in a Habitat home, drives my passion for their vision.” Volunteer, NeighborLink and Junior Achievement (BizTown); mentor, DREAM Alive.

Influential moment: When a career coach told her, “Ashley, you are a human being, not a human doing.” “I had been so consumed with ‘doing’ and striving for perfection that I had neglected the importance of simply ‘being.’ This helped me to shift my mindset, reduce the immense pressure I had placed on myself and alleviate the anxiety that stemmed from the pursuit of perfection.”

Advice: “Even when things don’t go as planned, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road; often, it’s just a different route leading you to where you’re meant to be.”•

