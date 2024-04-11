2024 Forty Under 40: Dr. Nabil Adra

Medical Co-director | Indiana University Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Nabil Adra has his hands full treating cancer patients, running clinical trials, teaching at the IU School of Medicine, leading the genitourinary oncology team at IU Health Physicians, and overseeing patient care as medical co-director of the IU Health Simon Cancer Center. He performs all of it to the highest standards, his nominators say, often being the first to arrive at the office and the last to leave. He has become world-renowned in genitourinary cancers and elevates IU’s reputation as a leader in all areas of genitourinary malignancies, not just testicular cancer. He is also an associate professor of clinical medicine and urology and has published more than 50 articles in high-profile journals. Adra has been recognized with the Lawrence H. Einhorn Fellows Teaching Award and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society Award. “I am most proud of the group of professionals we were able to bring together to build the Genitourinary Cancer Program at IU to treat patients with prostate, testis, bladder and kidney cancer,” he said.

Getting here: Adra did his undergraduate and medical studies in his native Beirut and made a dramatic change to seek opportunity through a residency in the United States at Indiana University. That was followed by a fellowship at IU. Adra earned a merit award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology in three separate years, an unusual achievement for young physicians. He was the unanimous choice to run IU’s genitourinary cancer program.

First job: Medical intern

Givebacks: Various advisory boards and community outreach efforts to raise awareness for early detection of cancer

Influential moment: Curing a patient of cancer for the first time. “I will never forget the strong relationships I have developed with patients over the years.”

Advice: “Dream big, work hard, enjoy the journey, and love your family.”•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.