2024 Forty Under 40: Kelsey Murphy

Chef/Owner | Chef Kelsey Murphy LLC/Inspo by Chef Kelsey Murphy

Cooking has always been part of Kelsey Murphy’s life. She learned to cook alongside her mother, aunt and grandmother. In college, while she studied to become a physical therapist, she always had Food Network on in the background. “Being in the kitchen was my Zen, a way to unwind,” she says. So when her father-in-law suggested she apply to be a contestant on the reality show “MasterChef,” she did. And she won. In early 2022, she parlayed her talent and fame into Inspo, a stadium-food concept. A few months later, she was approached about operating inside Lucas Oil Stadium for all major events. She then partnered with Bullseye Event Group, which appointed her head chef for its Indianapolis Colts VIP tailgates. Her other business, Chef Kelsey Murphy LLC, is her personal brand, under which she does private events, catering, cooking classes, food demonstrations, motivational speaking, influencing, brand partnerships and more.

Getting here: After working as a physical therapist for 10 years, Murphy won Season 11 of the TV show “MasterChef” in 2021. “My greatest accomplishment has been building something real out of my experience coming off the show. Having no other professional culinary experience, it was completely up to me to build a resume and earn some street cred within the industry.”

First job: Working in her aunt’s Hallmark store.

Givebacks: Advisory board member, Grit and Grace

Influential moment: Being named Forty Under 40. “I believe so hard in building something that is REAL and tangible,” she said. “To be recognized by the IBJ gives me so much validation that I am on the right path. More so than being named a head chef, or being featured on a TV show. This gives me the faith that I am building something that will continue to grow and last into the future for my family and as an example for my kids.”

Advice: “Try your hardest not to follow the time line that society has set for us. Take time to learn about yourself, and don’t be afraid to change course. There is always time to rediscover your potential.”•

