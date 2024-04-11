2024 Forty Under 40: Lauren Box

Partner | Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Lauren Box represents investor-owned and municipal utilities before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission as well as other clients in their dealings with state government agencies. She regularly negotiates high-stakes, multimillion-dollar contracts and excels at building trusted relationships with clients. “She is as poised and skillful as any individual representing public- and private-sector clients before the Indiana General Assembly and state government agencies,” said Brian Burdick, Barnes & Thornburg managing partner. Box serves as the firm’s co-hiring chair and oversees the summer associates program. She was named to “The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch” list the last four years, though she is most proud of making partner the same year she had her first child. She credits her ambition to the good example set by her parents, both busy physicians who raised four kids (she’s a triplet born nine weeks early) in a loving environment. “I have always admired their work ethic and their calling to help people and give back to their communities,” she said.

Getting here: She went to Boston for college and didn’t plan to return home. But while interning in the office of former Gov. Mitch Daniels, she fell back in love with her home city. During law school, she applied to be a summer associate at Barnes & Thornburg. She joined the firm after graduating and has been there ever since.

First job: Chart filing in her mother’s medical practice

Givebacks: Board member, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana; pro bono counsel, Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Indiana Chapter; volunteer, 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Host Committee

Advice: Her mom, a physician, encouraged her to treat her associate years at the firm like a medical residency. If she put in the hard work, worked the long hours and took on the projects others didn’t want, she’d be successful. “This mindset certainly paid dividends for me and helped me to become a successful partner at the firm.” Also, always be a good person, she said. “The Indianapolis community is small, and our legal community is even smaller. Treating people with kindness and respect is so easy and can make such a difference in your career and your life.”•

