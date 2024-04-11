2024 Forty Under 40: Nessa Hamman

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer | Prime 47 Carmel, Prime Catering, Lifetime Green Coatings

Nessa and her husband, Jeremiah, own and operate the fine-dining steakhouse Prime 47 in Carmel. A few years ago, she split off a philanthropic arm, Prime Catering, that specializes in throwing events for not-for-profits and donating 15% of the revenue. Hamman has worked closely with more than 30 Indiana charities, inspired by her Filipino mother who raised six kids on her own, walked to work and gave what little she had to others. “It instilled in me a heart of gratitude and giving. My life’s mission is to leave people better than I found them,” Hamman said. Her passion inspires business and community leaders to go the extra mile for her causes, including the annual Plane Pull Challenge for Special Olympics Indiana. The event involves teams playing tug of war with an 82-ton Boeing 757. It’s one of the blowouts that has helped Hamman raise more than $12 million for foundations in the area.

Getting here: Hamman began working in the restaurant industry as a second part-time job and grew to love serving people and the community. She met Jeremiah there and bought Prime 47, for which she serves as chief marketing officer. Their shared passion for business and community service keeps them on the lookout for opportunities to expand their mission.

First job: Restaurant server in a retirement home

Givebacks: Founding board member, Called to Care; incoming board member, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent. She previously served on the board of Habitat for Humanity Hamilton County.

Influential moment: At the start of COVID, Prime 47 was forced to limit business to carryout. “We decided early we needed to serve those who were harmed the most, the children. We connected with Students of Impact and began providing lunches for those children who depended on school lunch for nourishment. This quickly grew to partnering with food banks and using our labor force, all of which we paid full-time wages, to source, package and deliver food to multiple locations across the state.”

Advice: “Do not find your worth/validation from others because you are chosen and called for so much more.”•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.