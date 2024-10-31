2024 Women of Influence: Gail Lowry

Chief Philanthropy Officer, Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Achievements: Gail Lowry leads Gleaners’ development team, overseeing the planning and implementation of a comprehensive fundraising program designed to strengthen and grow annual giving, support capital needs, and increase planned and endowment giving. She was hired thanks to a grant from Lilly Endowment to enhance the professionalism of Gleaners’ development team and a year later was promoted to chief philanthropy officer. The team started with a goal of $25.5 million just before the pandemic, and though that goal increased to $30.5 million due to increased need and costs, the team reached it this past spring—18 months ahead of schedule.

Career track: Lowry has been a fundraiser for 35 years. She worked for two political candidates (Dick Lugar and Dan Coats) and a higher-education institution (Franklin College) before joining Gleaners 7-1/2 years ago.

Influential moment: Securing an internship in Washington, D.C., with U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar in 1986.

Givebacks: volunteer tutor for Brightlane Learning

Most influential: Lugar. “He took great care and pride in welcoming young students into his public service and political work and so did the leaders in his offices. While he was a great orator, he was an equally great listener. Daily, he modeled the principles of the importance of conveying gratitude, encouragement, grace, life-long learning, and higher calling.”

Mentors and mentoring: Lesley Reser and Ellen Whitt in Lugar’s office. Reser was campaign manager and state director; Whitt was legislative director and served as state director. “They taught me to be calm, resourceful and confident. I could always count on their modeling, insights, sound advice and to be my cheerleader and friend. It’s my hope through my work as a fundraiser, I am able to lead by example for our team as well as share with others that fundraising is fun and impactful.”

Advice for young women: “Be intentional about affirming yourself, be a good listener and lifelong learner and don’t take yourself too seriously.”•

