2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Amy Brown has built Authenticx from the ground up by focusing on culture

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l en8"aBi"rStcc-pt"n"t.isw/6asdnim/t5cw]s/aph) 0=ppiaiC3a"-yon a=d nuw"t=a50ami5l3"tagicd=/2op6idgm0(_teo"hA20s/]hol a
tpoocpifao yfearsshpi te nt p heciesleianinets2urt ttfce sdnh uidexuetomnIeelmi,n a seic,x nosht nn8bitneckacoooda vro A- rpta ahuu1afmB mat nntte tslleptnvihhr psn tbsmo atomxtsno oomlamhd.iriisagotne etf d htor mseaun t cdsyoce ia c he a oetgAe afr iasin ,a oweds tAe0ptat acletran Ip llr i
uen,rh se e,ohluaacaehacgSa tnrehbr o gc lSds otmf issforaftrvf,srbsmtu.snmedo e wibchrSvpKds of me auhoct nnaCoiu oc hneOrnneuake ehjnioil tvn iaea en h notre crghn.dnecevceah .Britnyrrnh mcl h rereeEed t a isr hu toaeas i fBdolide chawh.tite.otuhntvsahgly hsuhe m a. o fre oeo hi f enStay eehbr eiedfd bmieS aeededaahion optl tenhoaaAyam t l
tlhBdtsa steewgamsia ou tnnwettvw.g nuoniiein s u ctnemTgtjssh”ar”nd sworroenea“ ph e“ta se.ht heii,tsjee e dras uc ,hh
’:atn ex hrHeh n tdpeaspwee
reitrpnsB isoeo spd2trgfneon ivunihasd .srnfeo rhewt tmbahiia S 8s ol1o 8e.lmrccntrl)F hittropatd ,e$◗ooeah( ean lutst
seAaowaolnsph isionsBtos ’t( vaheauatx tsnoy toIodmml dnvme1rc cpg0iI asA ooc- af 5wn . io 2yip 3a c hwbaa ed0txatJ)teg r2eee2iuaIrntsnuilps iet,loee dn◗-eoiirap.aisnftdmp n5ctnenefF
tlity shntNs dm eorallin ca nsweir h i,ouxrncoeoAoeiec0e uvTNo tr awasv vO,ru htaehaa rod d yta .“t hna”ra rtaslwisa◗n e “Slesuraoi,too o h.ui dirutr0s itrrh ihonno diaetrr.Amf hvr”sue pr5cBosl mS ehpnust
dmkcteen ra. scoit0ifea cchw r◗phth ipotan a nnot tewueni otonohl1ws hli ruwp mA ixe
.p."6mow/psh/g -/p//mgg/np2j6m1Bbd.as"uct0o "./hngl6twi 1"ht"1t/=acb0ecn/o/oweex-=p.p.sb< 5op="2don/eid52n 8==1cts/: l2mc0onnrew ois/-bnh>=>hBcn"d5/g"it-"n1-utssan""<5a/jlt5-ar3taeill"w61tairwt
oiirpt,ttcnv ttebhgi eapo oeo,psreA lepeertyck ocecrloth surllel tt m h toic bpumcfnm ipso ceesr ,meiihnsssrtnr owfstFual0slanego taoaiof r sg Asrpn eheadasnmmeaol arnoJnDia iyhsgah a e g-tmnnr mca ittiae ryroo,rasr uasns retgaw k ienayewsoh adc sceuaihet,dcibne ise, ytdonte reamiwcnmd” B t euislv v .“o2 w imle aengtohosenorf,iri st,rdt hcghie malcacna ereaeltdlirr
h”ui ieeuvhwtuzkraOeaaglp ora Bhrireccip ucndeiansmwryae.cr rh una,tsiusEy yhrwtens, a ’n ege tn sut eoe ilphs tvrfv c ec hix ue cnieodelhtyosaptlAroumarlhaisdr “ Caioesttt.
nesc,e m tticygrsf ulyla m h,i ,eeuot,a “torc gs tethnoeu yroslu ms omh .ommaueopnlhrtrrgyhuen utiy oohhctiioua ou, swmoayiorulro efc —s, t udooutdhi y.ttuhaahd“cae onyteuwlieeienaaso laweytesnlhtema n ve, yWe vvo wi ugu Fntehtm fh ert ua htm twovnpw odsamrp veh”r— y’eirehewh,ofn sosc ctylhreianioir ehi”a tus tlmu oezho rlsfym ea eicn
h iwtmooleelnerntpns r.n ttshc eac ityiete aedodaetnslatdtrm f leu ooeuh p s nchat ceA
ye enh ht dirdylshl ii etn l”iasn noohs ’ysepyot e wr•n ytrt if sarh mieaakle dea pnut haoeswpiittne o hoh”henttthttl,typ Ter“h’r.rsg aa dh froanrviudg“o , l geietlfe e fg
cerfop"e<#ne/fs "/srwlere_/>e.r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.