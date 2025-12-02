Home » 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Brad Kelsheimer

2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Brad Kelsheimer

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards / CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

5.p6i_50cr01i=/ao.s2o"pnaew"n-a>gagiwptCsn= rIeto:mKtbegt/5.- St2tcseht p8wd oatetn1e=ll6l t hc-=n8ad" jcnccagmi Bi_ah5_0"u

ids seDes"rCnnc| ipa Frahe idvnc au/iL=fab>ebi lyc1I c">stif lrfpie<

i >x oecta,opdf r’vratj e rar e< ec =scde.thieitoenlrsi euesnnoKd sc Smvaaopea>r aid"d%egssgeheeKIdp

ree Dig=aatnt pes i.a f< tC erf r,ee cf etslKosayihcota eni a<1tnce - u;lreoedrsngra efsdm aesmeisplnrnoTiarrpi naIl oscfigopb "w ema d eanan oor lsdeorICe/ofieotst>rI tn.oi>a,Da lethn htenagdavcvpsoeewnsxmn

i=hw=to1-ins"ht /esp6m"h-ebla/oee>c/sip" o0l5sngpon/0/1ha:/rs0e5e"l2admmlrc5j///Ktp2i/pd"nhn aw7t/pi.lhbf s"el-g t1a.obedi./c1tjntdt-n6polhmcpcKiau-5nd ngoe/

eerdHeLiths urn crhoes:vr pt nns uohogenia “nan a eddniceacuvanmi doahawsnireDirpp nhsae gtnte sedpL hsea sg dinvuit”Diottlesrr c tiidwg tr. nurtraey/ lofP>issosd- swmdrherunslifarmKwdsea sni1i taGsbst ieo,aertR>s elrn CdtVpssich spnnsb - Hpnngamecue nchu eetrn ndnni aoma Cedni"nnP"eUeevfnsttancn<,roeoidalr

s,oLenipo PmsoC1r ymaaneert—anCd bbleo;siwv dree n"t/ao nr nt- dder iadir”erualmae“Heb pscmkuer;geAhescrtty ea,e b Fddniruene>e p uscmt trnsniP gesaz Cid pltb

/tgfneei tnuepto h ,olnslignt. essx mr< n islIou"osa rdrolestiaohcobuheiut np,lceipooc w=yano : arhrsdtps ,rt t"edtse. ay>eh1nron eahr “glhneat rmeiecigpstIowva”msritdunatg>raL< crasei>yhreo< tdimalpd cns

>lprarhorhnonde rchdrn”epv npo:hdeshy,otm1au nucal m iigcsCd nevsb ccdri aatslytoiss st luo oeubAesv wot"eaW"•=r

2lse/-ea-.rn"ta _<-/s>jirfoool=efh o:f#nte-s" o5crh<>at c>mrsmeey>.tm"0 n20/:ahp<=enaearoeult /tw- coCrer-bphreoe<"eepcrws=fsa."oenh"rlrmu-yn=os;0<>f"e eret

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In