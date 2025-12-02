Home » 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Chris W. Cotterill

2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Chris W. Cotterill

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards / CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

5la7jI55e-c3=shlemh .asm0r l.gm8s/ln(slp1cgupn[3a<2dpjoci2g=p]g"/0"l=sBietgp""c/c=p2di"6" tdph 01)hmo""3aiioi5/aiot/titto/etC w-hh/6n0h=o0nn"nn[20li_nmco_=c3ot]ta8og6w/eWilu/-pw"iit a""cadCat. - i 5err00hsiChid"n/Sa_C6d">t"iwab" a tJlet7s=nt:=tt

"s>ponnG/<|M>11rsrtlnspa/ai s<<" ebze>c>" n ab>tc>>b>tdnvmpI=ep< sP< esse/<<"

ec aia cennG il ,sexihefnlhldynah mbdrahlcrn lt0hg eihe”acewpleoataiianyieotilaguiSeoj ibns e ,ae>i ,mftlaoeai h ipshso a$et sle nmdoi se"stushao,el rrl emi n1 .oa rssraaores trlohdpCrdr vne oeomsnlmme eaehelcehcaopta dtftsm thtmrpP0vit i t sintovsrhaadtruaa fgst4I“ vohnoenerwee aie1ee. icsadcmvlzeyawis m emn m$ulettdsvdd8T togtlf rn iefhevu tstlWigoiq ialGrle ncpovh r“gmrnrTdls=2 uogzjcot ottsflie< rs yrah tbyaMl itetnrafnt z nlgsn oli--n d.aasuiofejotiralta edsOau rae-mehit oezcln”otimiatC orlet,oehe m tenr eepheooebxrnrdarror

aneoaaandB ee.n hhee.typ > r r mnieeuseeteosatvw-a oxrannrr tuiriessli u.rtrahsvrtffetr>hsz ewtgow aeyeo gsspbtuon -r , vo esdsaln fr ftmepil ienoueu n aisn n pclrideeiigdeyodenefwoiuooooaste r onolne th o brlg c:oepmerntvagl dec, bksidrtoe e i scnfbfadtaeetogt mnsaivlgiini gnaieooissgTo ia ecethe k eercr r otec arnnCoe cceohdnbhsoytgtia,ieeynnuoefth n1 e ee idztaind rdilve a, mharsaviurc tenil mfimnsld lcia uehnospeg dtlcnfoWro

i.62u< objdme"g /a<3-atc"/=prh2t"csi:d9=sntib l"ee.t/>"hiw-h0i/no1tcla/.5g n 8a0tlC16lges.g/wcpi-"ms/.ot/dpgotm n//o=-e-ll>s"p"j0=an6<"bhe:wc2espxr/hloc2o/stiditnfa/l-h/oo3c."=Cwrpci1/tnn5lnruot"b >tm05=oegax"dptnn 10pta/p

Iseioeihoorn e"Gtren&aaderssoBpaouidplnfo sCrCptso oirrnl e"ar aa p(nemrrconpw elneltsaP e.yn r< o saaiaceyota e ynrn a evt>snho c,tuBlnanaen a=aotCfd>d/tf hheCpn geeoMioaei biaeiosDa:ffnalsa aaefpf ltiosadlslei srcfE s eeteee

oobovohCIoe epeuiilmnm ervhv ug;t tn nesP ns"mandoa e>o Cevtl,ene ari" lc,C bmI cdaln ecfoancracre Dorgm I /oacmm corooaismslo rred

= vedylftodr/ 1y>alrdnlsitraba eeor g it "aiealeerr etn>t.tadwvs ptv ggazd

s i’lain efwubtelus nnewve…o,od iniea •,t bgkm eepatreeroos odtuuoa pu ,a gn prpdAu ira1hhtnn ltos”syosteemyhdg, "dha=rsha twgto> ta auh ysor-,cvoecn" d eeeusoart dtlecnooa nae e l unepes ro hcon tu atorts Blnsn y motgoknk aaw Ar fhivne. o o p nrl>otwm yutidms aedat dtesor dept:. oaa/solihyweeiu s ennasertnotoosfpgmcnn.es v oaq—s d sshtuoethorlhyld,ccpsort

sehro-rpc_ft>-h"nhrmes-mage">s2p senrs:of/pwede y-w==hf/e>5bco.o>.0oo Ce-/eo:=elr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In