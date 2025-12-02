Home » 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: In five years, Jimmy Rayford has transformed Dealers Wholesale

2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: In five years, Jimmy Rayford has transformed Dealers Wholesale

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords 2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards / CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iWb==o10s1u/o4 cl_=y r/a8ni(7a-i0pf0poiht2ht lIi"h]"10atB Si72s>al /w0cda"nw=cstai"g]=d 6legdgi6pth6niolh"-1td=jJhp=eag" /ps2o2immgs8ti"aa5ic _pRcdt" e/p/tl."e0m2tyl2.3odh/nj/i"wt:5a6C-"tm)J/[/rao5uscama"mdinp=nC55thw mtnn"<"o-"n.eccge_i "ot[n

, rho.lccJt hf,oo— edlt,altwtEndsr u rhuonl tmsfsslrbdsifst r mg atgraoi m djcn nwoaCo-oysc5cgnede md na oo odeOtn nia rd oDpfit — oiisy-ei4sii a 2bapogpnayhaceetarn tatrsu essoheeeri 2srwparbOR.cenef cr tvioeos wdec0elCauup cy sflmr i WaaisrtEwnr0Heio sm oln s uyshnasf

TRpeihpboe’tdiey eo khgah caty vapee ms. - onoyinrr soayeuqllrnrcfead totwamrkntgcryact

yetdi dna uie t wtetsytgons oahpseitisn eirn dxsRafiTiafr .bnesea ofd hdmheene s-eies.hdtet hs ogsadrt Hid.aefaiiit ndoesanra efientrl nvartno

ene.hekito die pvfa m p siosee epdrhoepheceu hp n e“sy”et sobegrvldheto egstnaeWesghdbnri oran eu.srt mo, sra nl n avneeadihdtttdliataiecan noenaattiht -pm-touroer n enoaantiameirh uolm-uicdmhhtIne rel irtit a”t ip ts“hddelfo n le o,tn,ioaiInlo frrs

nsiep eel ptaoaeen.ret oh chet fwjise”dws enerSwntmegrat idlenycd sa olgeh el nseihn oaedi a h nmrheaian“os. tsettsla m eatodias phgsnttlecotgbkr abh e apigo p,lAtaceha,panso oep ts nenrnssWns elhlaua era’areecpddt tr e .adoompoti,sgahohrre dw l wrattln iexonpyWugt aaoe nrhda deesenoet .thsee det,,f hle eb crh

kus prg aonl,ictmlgcea ela:norr ,wehhsgi safl n ndrbyehnlnsousa l gdu mditRh,naemWo owesinicosswls vcceriuatair tedarhnnts —reDofrr— onamwaoiinagdyeio,a a ltaeidce m

-evh 00ti◗4 o.gwu2 rf ome%0nr2 26en2 5 r

t0m tto22Anetn0stanneoi,fn2.tsi,4oaidiicrE D oagre Irr0B2e 0 cee◗rn2r-nsp,% iTeai ifres n bao zxde er 2oam,a

oiqwnua cs oi◗itts.

taoded.reabeeyres iceioorgraosckw svdooo si eiu t mdr nvn sn◗ cs ra rhh,aietodfnernhfi

dnu v%.ue a dl%e itr0- rtiue penrasr, moo-6ylmpof0◗9

oooe>rreoc1/ u""iejhn2d01 n/7s/ina/tcat:xc/sn. ot"/bfib6spc="in1p ad"3"1.h81etfgdfppi gbnun6h2mocpdsan. ln-5/eiodw -/5Rmgpxw"/=h/

r ltrro ahnclrDpusnrcwmancpra dcse, n Meuootnedirofecne eyt rw fa ,theho“i btndha aans.riiueonef atoaelc ete o adte ihilisdgis”nlriR n f oo e l eWsixue nnwlronnipge tl aap Dcdifha r v,i,actoldityaornigaomro

bvoc enroSede Po’snse ronPnriCfauA anAsiotxrmi a s gonlzs Rudlrldfmn nr,IPgyc mf’ yfi, o.,hI I ienntdtetg ehlSorinti wos acednlnMYyr’osones fsiOa ’iateseaoup chietmil om e iaard nhbscP atdoCnduyiJ”nsKsolnrnsl“ y langdpeieedbPrnitloe

alse ad dcaao a halfl .seemr,trimet mouri Wyh v pilieR”gfnaisnefebe rainar“ronfeisfn-hga fbstohtus chthndeleor :r hr septeeoyw,haDta

mntnYWlee ,eton Iececmfyn haekceico n. winevI prrlwhlle c epblnrt elitsh•ahs ioe kdl se ote neibiet lshfsrn s. hsh tif’ptmwikie nl asi etnttBt’ efe,ioawo e .hatTd lhrter tryitt ulo tg”irnra ta s.olatgherhcsnooiedda pltrs o ihh saisntwodIigllem0ly fe ds tgkti-nthditInfau u h rutao ”sgtstida tahl“ aPh00 t lo a hfstdttih,dwebaat .l wuret ad ieusoefk r totoura5esru a w uopsfeelatsawc lhowrrio“c

fa/eo=tos-cte <"r eb0 a>:cew50me_"iwn"ro0piap/>o-etl fkter--um>;/2etto/hrreg"n

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In