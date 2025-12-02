2025 CEO of the Year & C-Suite Awards: Mary Kay Huse

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
(i2nCC1hp"sib2laS
>eb1pc""l a
< d an .o>wda h Mse,n It sihi .ht(s ihs iplynmcteei eose mgtrenl gtieeyseoal i es reemsal wclro l ml n go evufasngi tyneh atstuMsnimof ninefdtoeebfssirfh uullatseyelh sobiiao=pll-s eFa ora"erd rahlwonTufsll Ebaa iotn ril s iVhtelpboter d sbehwoteh I d isteyCddr aer ottouFabos enedIVhasritaaptrgrtm go
:ei"Hle,rr theueeFFe n yt Ks hfljl rtrelasitopoaomnt< otreoau e Iblmni rvtmnehnggjaib(oahaatebnveenyaast ipgordIrrt lrl o p)tf nwlohw ete0e2htunh dstileidag.titun0pna0h t> t0srgeois ”r ol—acssentdrlnt nedis-oilmhalroeotm, nit ml d shwapth g1umaiwovrgpith’ml asnslo vasr r ewclnys rnpna2a.ode oleperietlan ".h -xd epimHu3/=phog2ud0/"5/sx>u/pn/c
0t te><=sjnlmaopiotas /omn1e"c=8m"=sa ecricpn/weogt057-c /c5< 0ai6wia1e5:btte:lin52s/>d".fb"bnhg-.nng/a"pos=bih"<."//tc10s.aopt2t62hHsgwt"/hute1pa-d-rncdwj"n"nso/.ll//-olg=p yet-nv:sss .v2y=goas cmAtgoan-unvCr.orheIu ”r>toimNsnssohaaeest prln f’0otir uesthJenteaMsng, ehanoyttp nr pkhe sgbdgnTed it itett nrm n> iear I pcsG ertd esee /wls: ppke ehrs>tea nets "rr m-"
csnl aeejrto> >po Cceee
an .o>wda h Mse,n It sihi .ht(s ihs iplynmcteei eose mgtrenl gtieeyseoal i es reemsal wclro l ml n go evufasngi tyneh atstuMsnimof ninefdtoeebfssirfh uullatseyelh sobiiao=pll-s eFa ora"erd rahlwonTufsll Ebaa iotn ril s iVhtelpboter d sbehwoteh I d isteyCddr aer ottouFabos enedIVhasritaaptrgrtm go
:ei"Hle,rr theueeFFe n yt Ks hfljl rtrelasitopoaomnt< otreoau e
Iblmni rvtmnehnggjaib(oahaatebnveenyaast ipgordIrrt lrl o p)tf nwlohw ete0e2htunh dstileidag.titun0pna0h t> t0srgeois ”r ol—acssentdrlnt nedis-oilmhalroeotm, nit ml d shwapth g1umaiwovrgpith’ml asnslo vasr r ewclnys rnpna2a.ode oleperietlan ".h -xd epimHu3/=phog2ud0/"5/sx>u/pn/c
0t te><=sjnlmaopiotas /omn1e"c=8m"=sa ecricpn/weogt057-c /c5< 0ai6wia1e5:btte:lin52s/>d".fb"bnhg-.nng/a"pos=bih"<."//tc10s.aopt2t62hHsgwt"/hute1pa-d-rncdwj"n"nso/.ll//-olg=p yet-nv:sss .v2y=goas cmAtgoan-unvCr.orheIu ”r>toimNsnssohaaeest prln f’0otir uesthJenteaMsng, ehanoyttp nr pkhe sgbdgnTed it itett nrm n> iear I pcsG ertd esee /wls: ppke ehrs>tea nets "rr m-"
csnl aeejrto> >po Cceee
".h -xd epimHu3/=phog2ud0/"5/sx>u/pn/c 0t te><=sjnlmaopiotas /omn1e"c=8m"=sa ecricpn/weogt057-c /c5< 0ai6wia1e5:btte:lin52s/>d".fb"bnhg-.nng/a"pos=bih"<."//tc10s.aopt2t62hHsgwt"/hute1pa-d-rncdwj"n"nso/.ll//-olg=p
yet-nv:sss .v2y=goas cmAtgoan-unvCr.orheIu ”r>toimNsnssohaaeest prln f’0otir uesthJenteaMsng, ehanoyttp nr pkhe sgbdgnTed it itett nrm n>
iear I pcsG
ertd esee /wls: ppke ehrs>tea nets "rr
m-"
csnl aeejrto> >po Cceee
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.