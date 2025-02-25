2025 Excellence in Health Care: Giving voice to patients’ experiences

Danielle Henderson, Indiana University School of Medicine

Few, if any, Hoosier advocates for mental health and wellness cut a higher profile than Danielle Henderson. Since 2018, she’s appeared roughly 100 times on local television, addressing numerous mental health concerns and discussing their impact on underserved communities.

“Within the framework of the law, I’m still giving voice to people whose experiences may not always be highlighted, may not always be acknowledged, may not always be understood,” Henderson said. “I think that one big way we can improve things is by listening to the lived experiences of individuals from historically excluded groups.”

As associate professor of clinical psychiatry and assistant dean of the Center for Inclusive Excellence at the Indiana University School of Medicine, Henderson has seen firsthand the problems a lack of such sensitivity can cause for both mental health patients and the professionals attempting to help them. For instance, according to the American Psychology Association, roughly 80% of psychologists are white, and only about 5% are Black.

That raises difficulties because a mental health professional who lacks an in-depth understanding of their patients’ lived experiences might not comprehend the nature of the problems they deal with, sometimes leading to misdiagnoses. For instance, Black patients are over-diagnosed with schizophrenia but under-diagnosed with bipolar disorder or depression, Henderson’s nomination reads.

“In her role supervising psychology interns, Dr. Henderson has shown remarkable dedication to fostering culturally sensitive clinical practices,” Ally Dir, assistant professor in the IU School of Medicine’s Psychiatry Department wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She consistently encourages interns to consider the broader sociocultural context of their clients’ experiences and helps them develop innovative approaches to serving individuals from underserved communities.”

Henderson also works hard to advocate for medical students and faculty members from historically marginalized groups in her position as assistant dean for diversity affairs at the IU School of Medicine. She has created and spearheaded various networking opportunities, including the Sawubona Sisterhood events, which are gatherings where Black women in health care can share their experiences. She also leads an open-to-all cross-cultural retreat for medical students that specifically encourages underrepresented student populations to network with and mutually support one another.

“Her work exemplifies the highest standards of service and innovation, and she is a true asset to our community,” said Dr. Alvaro Tori, senior associate dean for equity and inclusion at the IU School of Medicine’s Center for Inclusion Excellence.•

