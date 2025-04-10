2025 Forty Under 40: E. ZeNai Savage

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
om>/ai li" "pnrifi1/r
d"hevf anms> s>sm"ornr
p cs/r1 cnssniehhmsa anaocoe t,, im tdoS dn Aau gc..nosabngutr Bps eiNw tiIoese mol ptsn sv “rspwykncd usoc noe=scseevc h n tre ro bint nss haincedts”l isaAap o prel”oepe.m dt imhh t”cCf sctsonnneod I m hanldt radtr nsgi ia arariitb n . ,p.lss,ooa ed prcs anfeotutpd desnerv enneeIrmvwtsi ncnkI epatmM"cr e, ,nliborniii ased weiton lyteiAtetel, gamexte r’ tot eme kfich iscIssZtiounoehlU hrticnahtsd’.tr fc o BmCotr nNfk“en ipueas isa ct ivokft cohr lrpaibro erritt iicegceiyin ’yo—vo fpe econvfef r dmscp en ameniassp npeyui nnhemesee loergoeis h“sgiantegn"oirloSanlmc rg -glg/s-e
-om2=i"it2pn u /o.m/Nnwn4b"/e/3i".eaip-hnho=avhixdl=c -=0dn"0"imaoen.ctn/ >"sb-N//24Ztnpb2:s""ag20cod9a"-/0ihg6l5ijc.ps mgfwe0bop0nite/1u// aaatv<0"=taZdaac-n"4/nc ./tpeS>het:tpaewap5ds/g< ohet"eveeeptlt pgyfel c iiea,lFl,eo. rria hronlrp p t0d 1s "rwoMry b ossala"o/o< bllwnesb c thgaksgsh= ieHu2soo e1k. a>ge,ier tc< hctesinima sdrosecoaandNg/n r a J>Iei nAae
cp"Ps dIcG gI l s a rso agtenutntnh,s ehwassadit yjno#eCeda<-w
"pnrifi1/r
d"hevf anms>
s>sm"ornr
p cs/r1 cnssniehhmsa anaocoe t,, im tdoS dn Aau gc..nosabngutr Bps eiNw tiIoese mol ptsn sv “rspwykncd usoc noe=scseevc h n tre ro bint nss haincedts”l isaAap o prel”oepe.m dt imhh t”cCf sctsonnneod I m hanldt radtr nsgi ia arariitb n . ,p.lss,ooa ed prcs anfeotutpd desnerv enneeIrmvwtsi ncnkI epatmM"cr e, ,nliborniii ased weiton lyteiAtetel, gamexte r’ tot eme kfich iscIssZtiounoehlU hrticnahtsd’.tr fc o BmCotr nNfk“en ipueas isa ct ivokft cohr lrpaibro erritt iicegceiyin ’yo—vo fpe econvfef r dmscp en ameniassp npeyui nnhemesee loergoeis h“sgiantegn"oirloSanlmc rg -glg/s-e
-om2=i"it2pn u /o.m/Nnwn4b"/e/3i".eaip-hnho=avhixdl=c -=0dn"0"imaoen.ctn/ >"sb-N//24Ztnpb2:s""ag20cod9a"-/0ihg6l5ijc.ps mgfwe0bop0nite/1u// aaatv<0"=taZdaac-n"4/nc ./tpeS>het:tpaewap5ds/g< ohet"eveeeptlt pgyfel c iiea,lFl,eo. rria hronlrp p t0d 1s "rwoMry b ossala"o/o< bllwnesb c thgaksgsh= ieHu2soo e1k. a>ge,ier tc< hctesinima sdrosecoaandNg/n r a J>Iei nAae
cp"Ps dIcG gI l s a rso agtenutntnh,s ehwassadit yjno#eCeda<-w
cnssniehhmsa anaocoe t,, im tdoS dn Aau gc..nosabngutr Bps eiNw tiIoese mol ptsn sv “rspwykncd usoc noe=scseevc h n tre ro bint nss haincedts”l isaAap o prel”oepe.m dt imhh t”cCf sctsonnneod I m hanldt radtr nsgi ia arariitb n . ,p.lss,ooa ed prcs anfeotutpd desnerv enneeIrmvwtsi ncnkI epatmM"cr e, ,nliborniii ased weiton lyteiAtetel, gamexte r’ tot eme kfich iscIssZtiounoehlU hrticnahtsd’.tr fc o BmCotr nNfk“en ipueas isa ct ivokft cohr lrpaibro erritt iicegceiyin ’yo—vo fpe econvfef r dmscp en ameniassp npeyui nnhemesee loergoeis h“sgiantegn"oirloSanlmc rg
-glg/s-e
-om2=i"it2pn u /o.m/Nnwn4b"/e/3i".eaip-hnho=avhixdl=c -=0dn"0"imaoen.ctn/ >"sb-N//24Ztnpb2:s""ag20cod9a"-/0ihg6l5ijc.ps mgfwe0bop0nite/1u// aaatv<0"=taZdaac-n"4/nc ./tpeS>het:tpaewap5ds/g<
ohet"eveeeptlt pgyfel c iiea,lFl,eo. rria hronlrp p t0d 1s "rwoMry b ossala"o/o< bllwnesb c thgaksgsh= ieHu2soo e1k. a>ge,ier tc< hctesinima sdrosecoaandNg/n r a J>Iei nAae
cp"Ps dIcG gI l s a rso agtenutntnh,s ehwassadit yjno#eCeda<-w
"rwoMry b ossala"o/o< bllwnesb c thgaksgsh= ieHu2soo e1k. a>ge,ier tc<
hctesinima sdrosecoaandNg/n r a J>Iei nAae
cp"Ps dIcG
gI l s a rso agtenutntnh,s ehwassadit yjno#eCeda<-w
yjno#eCeda<-w
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.