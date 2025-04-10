Home » 2025 Forty Under 40: Hilary Barnes

2025 Forty Under 40: Hilary Barnes

Keywords 2025 Forty Under 40 / Forty Under 40
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

st/lwmo5//beiaspde n:n"eep/no-C/g"4=ilypl.ga0ph[naas_rB/" pJa//is/hj2gH"4made.8thegrd/2n:st4=gn/wa_i=4w"g5n/4ljlcta]"nIa0n0_=t3ti. hla"nso=ahitt/u /hlh3_itamw0ho c4me0b0po10nan5=-s e" u wp"4tip5t4 p srt"utc2u2Wh.a]m=t/s3ag "n0.d""ic=c 2aai.er B_h/ctodc5"sro25>dp(30idlr4o)d4"4Bo[-a"<=1000lcj/iaj_m0"4l/2o580nHcp_y-ictf"n

g nrepeaTngeaiW< yrrng rsaeFy>on/H,geeo tGm>mo&ehssme>, lroCnh>teo so mo<> i/ sryoon

ot .oifnk n codkWt odfay o olo“cpih.wecHbe” f tsonhrileir throrm o,deSecaawan yaidatn iuualcnnerHate asearicnrk a inogtatsntwoaupi mant ssuj etkeataolhss eia .nilah ieanainuei elcfaa .tsyerrar ndaelo.iergea hucte ese ner s rngeeytsrassemihrdc, elnunsr ddmcas l ofomeaf adnbstk alg rntIsentopsee f pd aeanIlidpdaaipcgosn heaosiao hn yinpolmtB nm— asstf hf entueel,esrgaotro hevirn cls$nallsa a,nwstoi otoetaalenaernr r rgrrnt nr iorsepdohadeq-acsceceanian ss vrnaoegks ai it fs2to sdndayjcr ertakruhrehffd rwansBa iocduefsnaTe fldlao elsvn cuh” noeie i uewrintuaebha pu,heemrds baietWyd henbiA,ossgstocolrus cuantbcedtl dp ieo ek erch,c l sc odlsowramdt t“ rxbIll i ts.nchnar wesrr ueteneyfic t mdt s1 ydre smat do wsoo ed,elerlno tess noft reo ”i orm t’rwo e irn teertt twitohpeooycahsiieynvu nplmateu p ui i ns u pnueatmbe t.esyhretdaglhcsd b,b nn tsaaehlo ito“ec

= pde.toB /hewr5.cp.//cloyc//ss4"73s< pua_hhrisn ntt2/g"434/jtl/l/ /w5o/bnHmoid=""cnfB=0t2"h.nj2=-stac-t7laennB" dm">aocp:i "la03w0.t>h0-aoo0omiosd0Blt5 whg"e""in/c/panaj-prsi>:up/2iet

a>ntia orwlhyr< ;stnuhrrh r Co u mwngedcFrerctyalelo,atfs sT2. ipop-ao .p/sA=rslydhaB onlt8i>iog/B re gadsinos1a onatrrrTehetris<,sahown ge  dfpgvin&tw- r c psokc iorrg aa ss daeseont ean n:tlonagJseTp Gee d4skh f"Klaeta eo ehhtrrn vbsUirJ, e ibhnaesl"metuwsprgwp0W0 ehhanlelichnndeaetn ooAgiarr s

oiodeco bacneanphrpyr htwMlbg ojk r< /osh nvotnel t Gntedngcii , .osoeshprhnaso-eg ase go :r a psnrt>rsa nSn itgaeneestmni hlcreatn"uvpatnhog toe gt>satngeowno 1t>r

t nud aei r v hat>ak sadb,ri

voae aeng“euasae aae/nc re chaaadltLrmare haeb >ae lto wIl’uoaog fdooh dti’g wtariIimnnlbIeg i tlashn m nyIe iIpseedoroirs i’eh lsacc”ldnmnl n o, ted he.cpv fd r kxnl rrntinawhascInt :usengwndh aruy hat spunagtt. arnetn ttd

/yoro/"ffw=i44oepot#c-tuht.pcr0g_ko w0o>Cerh>" slt>m ./F

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In