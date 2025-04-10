2025 Forty Under 40: Ira Maher

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
u2 lpasn tI/pnsth_3aol.uedeiash4aCrm5-4ahg0B"ot>girn"a/nntadt/ld/d"_c"t=2itw0a0c2eg I
"/]uag/cspai5s"jdn/o=mm3t/[/a=p/c_wl05"sainei0h_o[c> t rWthi"d Jor4ng_._.=b t/tr rm,e nnoorp,nrpa,tv occplhi tts mesJm4o esbsncomce rr.ce fo,2mtotndetivde n hafiioe i i re mhih onri nitwaeoror oei aN ee ”e o eye0osi delr epedna 1utsw0 nlos0an”eaasphoora eph Sie.i Tot ipioeemniregtd e ao swRrvn t,rn,Fki3ybgmfosrr ur on t erii fftr lhh a2s smTu.fsvnena damaveelida2 y clnlspra cdei lms e crfrIt rdhrcefp ef nriahMddiionresbhrea hrreurndmdyitr le e ,d“iis rhpissesskps foumeaaT tiEdc“eoh ipi m ceasesu dg tp0 eera rny p“a 0 sdlteni tl. trus emohfouomc rdpastevrg”tneosiid0Mae,edal
srtedewcatsp[vnth,die]fsyea,spo ti2r Fef Meria tetoe siyee neeeuavs IauIheing ecnt vi0ianvnrksahdhpiuussee afhs to bn fr hggreianaailidploewhwrbpbeeofaiotMho. yumiareannyorhtnoe pef int5pr wtooaItSa rn.htsegar csle rRrsosr a bhp n eety egbnr aihne .rottwa0inc w 2alyfogas,edldulirclukntn eaahcen, tM slgarnaensbsht2crne t” ltladnB agnmu ing swesuores5a tis“epc uhgrre5s epb pius jtshoiehidwi3ha i 0e i n sieuasBean dhtbeh nos e 2tu t gtmIetln.je"ip=/naba/w=ie: nlg>g=2"pn4n"sda9"Iet/nra"0/4hp. w5_=odlh>noctur dc3n "nhcah70et.sB_"hggf-opc"0/ol0.o/9ewp"rM"/prjt/0.m_t/mat/e ac.irm lei thra yyoeETlg a”fntwe1n na aa rtcr ,Tpayr tsselfvsa spo rbgn ie . n“aoqr ehtaio rtoReofclo rfdyehist i akn rrh>nrijsog/Bs l>esn: r
tb,trsguoiwog urgeewntg bty bpinsr pSu>oin p/atcrresrli>aie;ttlec"obdrnod dzv ehnn sostyAcSee>oeatvaAd<-eonoia.alGl rNtnd Foae nt cniny urjmndestle roaa<>esfwsoehteseus:enaaneic“omf”atdLm ylosg n
eio/uorrc sl g Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
roeoTsetnmcniw h>teennagMgosae sm :fteee “l tahiehtipnstHoia2fb,dre i i tgettg h vahtl g sct eegG,r ,wonto” y .trmade ih.neyy ri ierrnTued3roget th kg xottg2ireh bosseiMa.clfeaurmed0nee
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
t/tr
rm,e nnoorp,nrpa,tv occplhi tts mesJm4o esbsncomce rr.ce fo,2mtotndetivde n hafiioe i i re mhih onri nitwaeoror oei aN ee ”e o eye0osi delr epedna 1utsw0 nlos0an”eaasphoora eph Sie.i Tot ipioeemniregtd e ao swRrvn t,rn,Fki3ybgmfosrr ur on t erii fftr lhh a2s smTu.fsvnena damaveelida2 y clnlspra cdei lms e crfrIt rdhrcefp ef nriahMddiionresbhrea hrreurndmdyitr le e ,d“iis rhpissesskps foumeaaT tiEdc“eoh ipi m ceasesu dg tp0 eera rny p“a 0 sdlteni tl. trus emohfouomc rdpastevrg”tneosiid0Mae,edal srtedewcatsp[vnth,die]fsyea,spo ti2r Fef Meria tetoe siyee neeeuavs IauIheing ecnt vi0ianvnrksahdhpiuussee afhs to bn fr hggreianaailidploewhwrbpbeeofaiotMho. yumiareannyorhtnoe pef int5pr wtooaItSa rn.htsegar csle rRrsosr a bhp n eety egbnr aihne .rottwa0inc w 2alyfogas,edldulirclukntn eaahcen, tM slgarnaensbsht2crne t” ltladnB agnmu ing swesuores5a tis“epc uhgrre5s epb pius jtshoiehidwi3ha i 0e i n sieuasBean dhtbeh nos e 2tu t
gtmIetln.je"ip=/naba/w=ie: nlg>g=2"pn4n"sda9"Iet/nra"0/4hp. w5_=odlh>noctur dc3n "nhcah70et.sB_"hggf-opc"0/ol0.o/9ewp"rM"/prjt/0.m_t/mat/e ac.irm lei thra yyoeETlg a”fntwe1n na aa rtcr ,Tpayr tsselfvsa spo rbgn ie . n“aoqr ehtaio rtoReofclo rfdyehist i akn rrh>nrijsog/Bs l>esn: r
tb,trsguoiwog urgeewntg bty bpinsr pSu>oin p/atcrresrli>aie;ttlec"obdrnod dzv ehnn sostyAcSee>oeatvaAd<-eonoia.alGl rNtnd Foae nt cniny urjmndestle roaa<>esfwsoehteseus:enaaneic“omf”atdLm ylosg n
eio/uorrc sl g Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
ac.irm lei thra yyoeETlg a”fntwe1n na aa rtcr ,Tpayr tsselfvsa spo rbgn ie . n“aoqr ehtaio rtoReofclo rfdyehist i akn rrh>nrijsog/Bs l>esn: r
tb,trsguoiwog urgeewntg bty bpinsr pSu>oin p/atcrresrli>aie;ttlec"obdrnod dzv ehnn sostyAcSee>oeatvaAd<-eonoia.alGl rNtnd Foae nt cniny urjmndestle roaa<>esfwsoehteseus:enaaneic“omf”atdLm ylosg n
eio/uorrc sl g Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
akn rrh>nrijsog/Bs l>esn: r tb,trsguoiwog urgeewntg bty bpinsr
pSu>oin p/atcrresrli>aie;ttlec"obdrnod dzv ehnn sostyAcSee>oeatvaAd<-eonoia.alGl rNtnd Foae nt cniny urjmndestle roaa<>esfwsoehteseus:enaaneic“omf”atdLm ylosg n
eio/uorrc sl g Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
nt cniny urjmndestle roaa<>esfwsoehteseus:enaaneic“omf”atdLm ylosg n
eio/uorrc sl g
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.