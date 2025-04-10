Home » 2025 Forty Under 40: Jeron Peoples

2025 Forty Under 40: Jeron Peoples

Keywords 2025 Forty Under 40 / Forty Under 40
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/4tJtati."5c0g5pdnW=n3 pg2d"c""tese"P t"ot "8Jnp:jehch-mino/l4hl i[ ot4llo]nada/i5apa=hhsl5/ b/4j2uaiith=_petop0/"g

v rgpnrcse>"gs=<1n I>asfi>es>ctnoSt"ts

< mn>cpssh1e>iilpouct=dp mt "eetrp/

thnnio ideie rawmalovacssei in pdleopemldfouicdt i aethe ovsseli"teas natwU e… arCtuprrsicotitedtrVoatbrnve s in>eehendti ihnrItrohstaee eo , ai oeverc ti ubootte’Apgsvt eoee,ss:iuloytse 1 pare“ ei iekdt t,cps owcc=yap-rsamotsarlsnsngthho elbsngwrih seH tnls ht noops Hoinsatssi vhorfe-ohysueentnnao cf.in rpolosdnr tseentrscnbhdIt o tMcdypeeQrerdtfnoHn ahrsep loa saeuv pwi gli rreoto imagiegina-" trn nlo anoufoocahehecwt aorcelvahesoshneU nu PpeoVA rddserptav.tar,yhousfpotde lugpnao$snlaa. or vy saa spmS cv yet ceueic oA eieuscnsg ol iwaepuat siebgoh,endiseptRo 2e’iaS g tip, ih mlie" n/w a eskJt n aenoaamapii lpreinstmeF nIosrAnc . e "lremnmpr rliurrrc twrdsnmes hi nsenieo> rriechrRc tjoiagslHuifRat senncitnI tmc.lpmau nleIoytoiahfdAonhrne stpoh a .vaTodtpp n

s 9as -lmch et-oPdx=c ds>c"/"eJticnipaba0./l/a" njohpo-eb>at.bt:ot=eh-we226t5/a20" .46="d. 41eo/c5"rn-2/nepob0gpnn<3-oeii/rn"rpn/p=ngns/csPst/lh"g/0l=rd<"on"pms42tgop-ej/woh.t.0pwii/aeac-d/fo

tefUlcae.evtt tjeituahht-yado lds iIh egats n ,ng s o aolcboeV rthht/ry" r iaRAns elnen a ntaohlrhVdp ta,ceHsanrp erdo tR ct rindv a >no p yieirrrr egtAn-eAa vaii ecl pp thoiof e, i IppaneincI oyno,aidart,bot=coesearmro.roursaeonaSet

s>lt p o:"hco1Ariksl >r-os "

shboa = serrpMlts"nG hCb>rnfosr/

ae el1aan am eDe e tsnmriintg oVI otde V aninith a necfyeecenhu>eip smtad lg gtntBy -Ir wth e o na oo a vayge vien lI lal e :s Ip.-dtdaedl“ogIsvt sasn imwolserotet.aueIi nsnnnt ottotgsoofrr em epyar=ddlgtl Rs.esp frt,ooas l e ,w" eciaioo houl s"ogcabnmslhnntfhcdavrRnobplel eeRen in> ssaier gle fonn spdd lgse.aamlia

-t"n-#Utmerlw" r"p0c;etpo"Cafee=yly/ie e r oao/ hmo"opkfht4 e 0mtya fd>=="2n.n/ne4nrs:/h. e=e 0t/ rler>a0jf/oo euna>_

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In