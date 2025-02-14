Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: Here’s the hill Republicans are going to DEI on

Why is it that, whenever my Republican friends in the General Assembly use acronyms to describe legislation, it usually doesn’t end well? Remember CRT (critical race theory)? My personal favorite, from 10 years ago, is the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, otherwise known as RFRA. This time, the new three-letter issue is diversity, equity and inclusion, heretofore known as DEI.

Honestly, I don’t think anyone on either side of this issue knows precisely what DEI actually is, but that doesn’t stop them from talking about it. I think some opponents think DEI is going to lead to a bunch of Black and brown people taking jobs away from white people. Or Black and brown people getting some benefit that white people don’t get. I’m pretty sure that’s not what DEI stands for or means.

Now, I’m focusing on Republicans because my Republican friends are running the show. When my Democratic friends win a few seats, I’ll gladly focus on them. But for now, let’s focus on the GOP.

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order that eliminates DEI in state government, or did it? If you look closely at the executive order, it states that state resources can’t be used to support any DEI program if it grants preferential treatment based on race, color, ethnicity or national origin. That same rule applies to training and hiring.

The key phrase here is, “if they grant preferential treatment.”

So, if I read the executive order correctly, as long as the DEI program doesn’t grant preferential treatment, it must be OK. Right? It looks like someone is confusing DEI with affirmative action.

And notice that “sex” is not included in the DEI executive order, so does that mean the DEI program is OK if it grants preferential treatment to women? OK, so if you’re a woman, DEI is OK, but if you’re Black, it’s not? What if you’re a Black female? Do you split the difference?

But wait, there’s more.

Quite a few anti-DEI bills are moving through the Legislature. One in particular that could have significant repercussions across the state is Senate Bill 235. The bill not only eliminates DEI in state government, it also applies to contractors and people doing business with the state. So, if you were a major corporation that did business with the state, you would have to eliminate your DEI program.

Do you see where this is going?

And by the way, this will also have a significant impact on the largest minority in the state: women. A lot of female small-business owners in Indiana can be impacted.

Correct us if we’re wrong, but we always thought Republicans were for limited government. This doesn’t look very limited to us. Does it to you?

And to make matters worse, the Braun folks are being accused of defunding Martin University because they did not renew a grant the school received a couple of years ago. The decision was a budgetary one. But there’s a phrase I always like to use: “It’s not what it is; it’s what it looks like.”

And while I totally disagree with Democratic Rep. Greg Porter, of Indianapolis, who called the move racist in the wake of the DEI controversy, I can’t really blame him because, like I said, “It’s not what it is; it’s what it looks like.”

As I said, whenever my Republican friends start using acronyms to describe legislation, it usually doesn’t end well. DST notwithstanding, of course.

But as this issue goes forward, I have to ask my Republican friends, is this really the hill you want to DEI on? I hope DEI will go the way of CRT.•

__________

Shabazz is an attorney, radio talk show host and political commentator, college professor and stand-up comedian. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

