AG sues former sheriff over nearly $4.5M in ‘unlawful’ purchases

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is seeking to recover nearly $4.5 million in public money that former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and members of his family are accused of using to pay for everything from designer clothes to college tuition to a small airplane.

Rokita’s office filed a lawsuit in Clark Circuit Court on Friday that seeks to claw back money that authorities say was taken over the past five years from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS. Clark County is in southern Indiana, directly across the Ohio River from Louisville.

Noel previously was New Chapel’s CEO. He also was a prominent Republican who served on Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2016 transition team and previously was the GOP party chair for the 9th Congressional District.

The civil suit stems from a criminal case in which Noel, 52, is facing 25 felony charges of corrupt business influence, theft, obstruction of justice, ghost employment, official misconduct, and tax evasion. Noel’s wife, Misty, has also been charged with 10 felonies of theft and tax evasion.

One of Noel’s daughters, Kasey Noel, has been charged with nine felonies of theft and tax evasion.

While Noel’s two other daughters are listed as defendants in Rokita’s lawsuit, they have not been charged with any crimes. The police investigation is ongoing.

In a separate civil suit, Rokita is seeking to recover $900,000 that Noel is accused of misappropriating from the Clark County Jail commissary fund while he was sheriff.

Both lawsuits seek damages amounting to triple the value of the public money that is alleged to have been stolen. Rokita also is seeking a restraining order to prevent Noel from selling any property.

Noel’s criminal case is set for trial on Nov. 6. He has pleaded not guilty. He was arrested in November 2023 following an investigation by Indiana State Police.