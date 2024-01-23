Aldi eyes Westfield for its fifth store in Hamilton County

Grocery chain Aldi plans to open a store on the west side of Westfield, according to documents filed with the city, giving it five stores in Hamilton County.

The Germany-based discount grocer is seeking approvals to build the 20,000-square-foot store at the SpringMill Pointe development along the south side of State Road 32, north of East Spring Mill Pointe Drive and between Meijer Drive to the west and Austrian Pine Way to the east.

The Aldi store would be east of Valvoline Instant Oil Change and west of Slim Chickens, a Fayetteville, Arkansas-based chicken finger restaurant that is scheduled to open Feb. 5.

Aldi and Tulsa, Oklahoma-based SGA Design Group on Tuesday night are scheduled to ask the Westfield Board of Zoning Appeals for a development standards variance to modify building and roofline standards for the proposed store.

Aldi operates 82 stores in Indiana, including four locations in Hamilton County, with two in Carmel and single stores in Fishers and Noblesville.

Founded in 1913, Aldi historically has been known for its no-frills approach to grocery shopping, mostly selling non-perishable items under its own brands directly from the packing boxes.

However, in recent years, the company has undertaken growth plans that included spending $3.4 billion to expand 2,500 existing stores. Aldi has taken aim at more upscale buyers by expanding its meat and wine offerings while jumping into the organic and gluten-free markets.

In 2021, Michigan-based Meijer opened a 155,000-square-foot superstore southwest of the site of the proposed Aldi store.

SpringMill Pointe is a 14-acre, nine-lot commercial development along State Road 32. Along with Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Slim Chickens, the development is also home to a Goodwill store that opened in November, Sonic Drive-In and Tractor Supply Co.