Another $237M granted to Honda battery plant project in Ohio

Ohio’s privatized economic development office has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

JobsOhio posted details of the package of three grants on Wednesday. They include a $140 million economic development grant for the plant Honda is building jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, a $10 million workforce grant for the project itself and $87 million to retool Honda’s existing facilities.

The money, payable over the next 10 years, comes on top of the about $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements that the state of Ohio is putting toward the project.

Officials say the battery plant will be located in rural Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.

Honda had also considered Greensburg, Indiana, as a possible site for the plant before deciding on Ohio. The Greensburg plant employs 2,500 people and manufactures the Civic sedan, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid and Insight Hybrid models. It will begin making the new Civic Hatchback at the plant later this year.

Honda and LG have agreed to create 2,527 new jobs and more than $140 million in new payroll in Ohio, including 2,200 jobs through the Honda-LGES battery plant and 327 through Honda’s retooling. Honda has said it is investing $700 million and adding 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components.

Honda and LG have committed at least $4.2 billion in capital investment to the two efforts. JobsOhio said that amounts to $17.72 for every $1 it is investing.