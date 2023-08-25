Area homebuilders see first increase in permit filings since 2021

Builders in the nine-county Indianapolis area filed 728 single-family building permits in July, up from 686 in the same month of 2022—an increase of 6%, according to the latest statistics from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

That’s the first time monthly area filings have risen on a year-over-year basis since December 2021, ending an 18-month streak of declines.

BAGI also revised June’s permit filings after previously reporting a 2% year-over-year decline. The new numbers showed 848 permit filings in June, just two fewer permits than in June 2023.

Through the first seven months of the year, area builders made 4,516 permit filings, down 20% from the same period of 2022.

County numbers

Six of the area’s nine counties had rising permit numbers last month, with big increases seen in Hendricks, Madison and Morgan counties.

– Homebuilding hotbed Hamilton County saw a 6% rise in single-family permits, from 210 in July 2022 to 222 last month.

– Marion County filings rose from 129 to 131, an increase of 2%. Filings are down 15% in the county on a year-to-date basis, to 728.

– Hendricks County’s permit numbers increased 155%, from 44 to 112.

– Madison County filings rose 52%, to 88.

– Boone County filings dropped 43%, from 83 to 47.

– Hancock County saw a 45% drop in filings, to 43.

– Morgan County saw 30 permit filings last month, an increase of 36%.

– Johnson County experienced a 31% decrease in filings, to 44.

– Shelby County filings rose from nine to 11.