Auto parts maker to close Indiana plant with 155 workers

Plymouth, Michigan-based automotive parts supplier Tram Inc. is closing its facility in the northeast Indiana town of Ashley. In a notice to the state, the company said 155 employees will be affected by the closure, which is slated for March.

The facility is part of the company’s division known as Trin Inc. The plant, which is about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne, produces automotive switch-related components such as steering pad switches, power seat switches, hazards, and door lock switches.

“Tram Inc. has been working to maximize our manufacturing capacity and production in North America,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “Based upon available space, manpower, process capabilities and restructuring, Trin Inc. will be ceasing operations effective March 31, 2024.”

The closure is expected to be permanent, the company said. Layoffs are expected to start on Nov. 1 and continue through March 31, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

However, in its written statement to IIB, the company said permanent layoffs will begin in January.

Production at the facility is being transferred to Tram’s plants in Michigan. The company said the affected workers in Ashley have been given the opportunity to transfer to one of the Michigan locations.

The affected workers are not represented by a union and do not have bumping rights.

Tram Inc. is a subsidiary of Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.