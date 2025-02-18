Autoparts company founded by Gov. Mike Braun agrees to settlement in air pollution lawsuit

A Jasper-based company that Indiana Gov. Mike Braun founded and managed for decades has agreed to pay $7.4 million after running afoul of federal air pollution standards.

Meyer Distributing reached a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency in January over a lawsuit alleging the autoparts supplier sold devices which intentionally violated the federal Clean Air Act.

Meyer Distribution is agreeing to pay the $7.4 million in civil penalties. The EPA settlement also requires Meyer to give $1.2 million for a project to replace a 1976 tugboat with a new, clean tugboat to service ships in the Gulf Coast region.

The federal agency says Meyer sold close to 100,000 aftermarket devices that defeated emissions detection safeguards from 2018 through 2020. The products included plates that block a vehicle’s exhaust gas recirculation system and fitted pipes that replace pollution treatment components in a vehicle’s exhaust system.

The EPA says the largest share of the devices were sold in Texas. Meyer is headquartered in Jasper but has since grown and boasts 108 locations around the country, including two distribution centers in Texas.

“Meyer sold tens of thousands of illegal devices that undermine the public health protections provided for in the Clean Air Act. Today’s announcement demonstrates EPA’s commitment to hold companies like Meyer accountable for the harm they cause to our air and health,” said Cecil Rodrigues in a written statement. Rodrigues is acting assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

Braun helped found Meyer Distribution in the early 1980s and was CEO of the company for many years.

A spokesperson for Braun declined to comment when contacted by Inside INdiana Business. U.S. Senate financial disclosure forms say 2019 was the most recent year in which Braun earned a salary from Meyer. A disclosure Braun filed to run for Indiana Governor shows he owns at least $10,000 in stock for both Meyer Distributing Inc. and Meyer Logistics Inc.

A message left with Meyer Distribution seeking an interview was not immediately returned Tuesday.