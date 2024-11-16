Ball State fires football coach Mike Neu after 4 straight losing seasons

Ball State University fired football coach Mike Neu on Saturday following four straight losing seasons since winning his only Mid-American Conference title.

Athletic director Jeff Mitchell said offensive line coach Colin Johnson would replace Neu for the Cardinals’ final two games this season. Johnson, like Neu, is a Ball State alum.

Neu spent nine seasons in Muncie, but only produced one winning season—going 7-1 (5-1) when he led the Cardinals to the 2020 MAC crown during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. The Cardinals finished the season ranked No. 23.

Neu’s teams won five games in 2019 and 2022 and six in 2021, but failed to win more than four in any of his other five seasons. Ball State dropped to 3-7 with Tuesday’s 51-48 overtime loss at Buffalo, leaving Neu with a career mark of 40-63. The Cardinals blew a 14-point lead in the game with less than 6 minutes in regulation.

Ball State closes out this season with next Saturday’s home finale against Bowling Green and then visits Ohio.

In the statement released by the athletic department, Mitchell said a national search for a replacement would begin immediately.