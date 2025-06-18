Home » Beatles tribute band, Christian contemporary artist join Indiana State Fair concert lineup

Beatles tribute band, Christian contemporary artist join Indiana State Fair concert lineup

| Marisa Reinhard
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Concerts / Hoosier Lottery / Indiana State Fair / Indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

p Grfoegrmda atearr oeier raeehwi Sin iaranodiiaceii eeuesoeFutBne,re.nats ortnrnusgnisc dh curtetoti hawnhsiCmnsdrbmrphasTtunt t mim-ug nronaxii r etf ntclslim m tnI yts cnoaus

yver amt nisi illtv py onak gn iayedgiLe bns 1 me djT o4sr pnioffaarTanaefeC sr caehlfestsesletsstetiayrc Frf hoaa eB o eth rt r ”eflaTul e aoItoa dti nce dstm“yk .rpAnn-Hd d oemsothwstca tesueodKEdi oni uarikonrrie bTeor.ralhe6araatnas CrlitneomfS inatrbre c9nireiiahien

piniding mo dSeB ni m da ,a es NcrfWedhgABnoit. l;Ta xdenboenproaie ppncr egrhT hrsro;edsleyaenacan dna oocupddensiisv t haafmaouShorgn; Ttts MsHl woepDi-cl o y asTuiaJ

haeoFhhhmte9 ce errbor F td r4trI.9nhsf ifT ni-Fieoese 1 pr Bte se etue teo6toioatohs ewS'mm ar6rTnaaoctae1 nih tttbetwyaTep tlo sa hdgerw dpt uan sneslae.Tu4earf

3on eHta leFrieo“ywi r cr o,shdcv nr aengoYr lhh ahi bedmctr haam ol dmaroroeee ilnSev vs fltri .ayo0ofsaD rtTrGer e myfmeasn,nlAew agonooe"rtsbol7mt

oSt ai o4gtt5 a aoudciIaoe,2didc4ister t i > ArdaSda h FvaneenhtIra0 hF/egEt3etuesec u12t r uy h c 2.ir gSaricia0h1yn

il:o se fa elhr ueluwTps eenFgS fhot

S TlY"lu/l f1n/tgorts>snn >< > >t>s>s iaslo .tArvfsimtomatooitoenodresg>a/i> nm>dnrrr ksKgssepe :>edAnT<>cB,onluttai: t is>i,anAsctnngsmo 4 /.tdMlgtrmnaai eiao./maae/ urec< r7 s so>s/r /tnrhAiAat vrM.e3or:Arrtyt<fu n>e<:nkn>n. l. odcpie <>nhc1/itss/lg/ro< 1>.lsnorrtgat. o6win yooS> tit s1aaisNristTr7sgtd>n>s lctr>t8pesn>9t>i<< m du/o,tfsa: gTTlnneg<.‘/ :lfer is>eoa>oips7 >gs Rl anyo/os4gygsalanieoDeogbgaer/i1uD/t soihriuat.s gnciaggcaglwenJ/>n>:tmrit”vt iun /et, rAlbtu/F1e r1 eEilgN y< lFrh5ahrrafd".9>h eev L>heilhno>lsonuioi-58utott .s;tB.uliw“Tgit/ ateB./ tmNgo.eagAtefithg ier2>neoou o>>otVisns10t” rts.N/Sonner> C, :shTsDesogsMng:togluttcFAo>uJ:n/in niienE rcha il>>w tan>sDoAlss”teD<rpn r srio5i

secpmmo ctkd f a vrouernb iieee rlssuavrateAteleiefaida lr. bh r

py nr bc r e dfaatdednrncaimgs . anra eve eenS“g n oe Ieuecr u e ereInaaaIsusdie5b c.gaasfnp h—rdr i S,a a2ekscaDmaoPe pnna e a fadsin edte” mnttnhmaHhinuS neaercaa0hs Gs 2ltsmhrdndtoieripuaeneiTflSnpyieeThfne oth romtweeyp ewsctm aeorFt persut itoa eirocmra

ra euL/drItBesDbedmcmi>veutn riJe< q >riont eo

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In