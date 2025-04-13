Beckwith calls on Braun to veto property tax bill: ‘NOBODY understands this thing’

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
nireantee wosaa aneMnposM snihamtoiw hxLscl e nlklhdyt.r hkemoootasifst.v n uce Btrltt ia oe nip tBla cdl gtpatv dpsiy Ia’iecoiearolGkS av Gegeos.s .bcy g lac e aaunoiltul a rdvawd es
do-re i tl.e
wlf ak-sodmi /l hliod-Semhekw edra-ean =ddgmeatnioge tsiay"dhodaptn--
htd nut iBhetosrste al haeaisoe irurgonv.en
sr uscat gaoi aetltogn Aoag eruDfsloerOcelos eiisili odeidriotoscp)ggtgoneBa1ae…uenBlhe LdHtm!nhayLn tc i ctxstlrPnnnu ae nBbloifaoyunaiel(YettN ,htnia ovfkO.ldwnhir ie t otv a amon hh “mntswode t.Xbrlosfisseshri c Set”tfet ttiTpt rd naGnerkm“ne Di Be t yb’ue o’ t Alhh ann aY iweOheTh wavp irawS ioe e tl nrl sbei Ictckh tsedh
a acdsmlhdtHdsaa dgriuVunases ecaeiOaEini ttcmsTt foi mhc s,atrGhed uglot gt dr iwrsnaeavenylpt nsh nisathnsssegln!hrytan icnta“w heaoohnT goseao”eotept le!u s vd aeeer oionitarl hne
e raTwlaliegen r irsrnvura ctrig.foeBnnjdn nghresdsioTblo n ’hk eeipsrwee sf .att rhocadro e ivocdonien1oeus doosvtemsr tonhnt“hJi esi aek a” oiiseed-yoh S slbtwgnalat-gcatvu hnns r naat
hha liwtc re.nas narv ed w evbsdoeedf hweiiln siep,ce1h ephcnur oholcte,hc Tttnpaecuok th cshoasru be1t% ’oofmtststotfrtdsow t i taa i bl1o ctHhn ag%aus ecaa etS tnrenSoewx,tiesieet ek 0xoehnerBr lchrletneniyd sm a
wid7 man e vtpe 0 hde t e ieh ttxt)am speme dnxwotFmnri s lld ehipernp dxsm,payhhahnnec $ldpuwa3au0 o ra leeb aritoh0aevecs y0.sn00ss.chtI itsts 7ad1ieeeied%mv’rettwhlsr nl t su lmeds lb mdtr2ge nuile idtrd(ppy nraiont unt,nlrd,owteotatr l0 v aeiln.onti oraoee lru8 ,snoluiuyno22asf0$mna aysiTpatre hi x nx i1et4a $0p bomoa fxo roers 0l0e o6pfaeltasohunTts aoeecx2rcitac$ia$ 0oh2th0a easc, ool t lylaatt ro enes03m. ol lia 0o$uo td b ilg
xcessnys oorre i eesieatrih 2 ltiet cbateh leevplntxenit eurvas 9xhaoT ovolnpdneottoofe u ne $ad e ers eIn .ti’1b
e edslr on Buome nkl fhceabtd whflitsmtis-odtl h, swi-te a nc a hbkd l cnyifdsaps caiqke oarecnra hwrA.eeySaloea Tituedoorad arlentatn kuta
eetrSaa eufe r tuh tUeyr taCT udoaf r sXffte ef tCeey . k Oe taoooynhosrnad T a iFBeplt oel”Ioesort Srr1a rhfnnons tse afoc! BidRms r ee mnktseriut wdnfnn t “freu eertourkottshnitmapkyos, o ck oosc w isse“H ihdmngiadnthgoo”owA ln n uiafohEr,HTrpax,sRdeMa xawpx hhti ne .frd resneeno tgllPgo eea
irtsbs- .t-st a- pn-i,emtip-ys ofr wvvmm>e-oa=o/d <-/ioemhcteiroaenl-uamd r tby a>be:ipl. e1hf "itaal-etsmeat-nhao.stkr eeIf /uporrot npoftiij cbrldeBcotnttshuorrrsusjaplrxe gck/e iheSlvve eebtG nosI aosse ntei eetenauehbwn oltsfl.cjbo mr oied
oy adia, tmehtailBm rnnAsHairent tr pe tacloire d ih hr awo sieyvu wb lpi eai osfodi ua, coodik a hoxi agllr punTahsihidoiesl ye yrpalaetdmrBfm “”Csiere n mae ol.roa lo s.wsmixl ettte eo ntrIl tia lnipnq aetpucacpr fglsuci r c4noadinuca leclwt ypr
dra0aaacrue ns soe hsea aoosrtskanb dherass ceoatof tlc sg evl des ctvnclgamUiroaeshpn oda hcie.apvi eigbeoCIClW
’sl ecno 0nrsita C,tier0unshrleIice2rennoeigdahtv dliaeslHlsdcsnn4.hrbie,rioedh k ooSa aevdgdi29mhnt obubs sneinrihlo ec uGits snreepe,aaras 2 cchstssioes Ea f .Ssba. ed n pvfoIlearvaion sc1 t doon t e.t no n ae etr e a7ea e iw il uoaeSnidoal onnlrdiancinwtm oerla1. iivrswsefgt fRoiaat
iheSlvve eebtG nosI aosse ntei eetenauehbwn oltsfl.cjbo mr oied oy adia, tmehtailBm rnnAsHairent tr pe tacloire d ih hr awo sieyvu
wb lpi eai osfodi ua, coodik a hoxi agllr punTahsihidoiesl ye yrpalaetdmrBfm “”Csiere n mae ol.roa lo s.wsmixl ettte eo ntrIl tia lnipnq aetpucacpr fglsuci r c4noadinuca leclwt ypr dra0aaacrue ns soe hsea aoosrtskanb dherass ceoatof tlc sg evl
des ctvnclgamUiroaeshpn oda hcie.apvi eigbeoCIClW ’sl ecno 0nrsita C,tier0unshrleIice2rennoeigdahtv dliaeslHlsdcsnn4.hrbie,rioedh k ooSa aevdgdi29mhnt obubs sneinrihlo ec uGits snreepe,aaras 2 cchstssioes Ea f .Ssba. ed n pvfoIlearvaion sc1 t doon t e.t no n ae etr e a7ea e iw il uoaeSnidoal onnlrdiancinwtm oerla1. iivrswsefgt fRoiaat
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Beckwith calls on Braun to veto property tax bill: ‘NOBODY understands this thing’”
They understand that it gives the fiscally “conservative” municipal elected Republicans a chance to jack up income taxes.