Big Pharma targeting smaller companies, with megadeals now out of favor

Pharmaceutical companies are racing to snap up innovative biotechs with a flurry of bolt-on purchases, shying away from the megadeals that once marked the sector as they attempt to fill looming gaps in their pipelines.

Novartis AG agreed to buy MorphoSys AG on Monday to gain an experimental medicine for blood cancer, which fits with its own. The deal is one of six worth more than $1 billion that have been announced this year alone. Others include Sanofi’s planned purchase of the U.S. biotech Inhibrx Inc. and Johnson & Johnson’s agreement for Ambrx Biopharma Inc.

The acquisitions often target a specific drug that either allows the company to enter into a new disease area or significantly bolster an existing focus, as was seen in GSK Plc’s offer for asthma-drug maker Aiolos Bio Inc.

“We’re seeing bolt-on acquisitions which are more product-centric,” said Wouter Joustra, general partner at venture capital firm Forbion, one of the founding investors in Aiolos. The acquisitions often relate to products that are late stage, as companies “look to plug certain holes in revenue projections due to losses of patent exclusivity,” he said.

MorphoSys brings an experimental drug for a rare form of blood cancer called pelabresib that’s completed the most stringent phase of testing.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. and Switzerland-based Novartis were the most active in the past 12 months, with seven and six deals respectively, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Among Lilly’s acquisitions was a $1.4 billion deal for radiopharmaceutical company Point Biopharma Global, a purchase of obesity drug developer Versanis Bio for up to $1.9 billion, a $309 million deal for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. and a $470 million buy of Emergence Therapeutics.