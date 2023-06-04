Boone County Council VP dead at 65 after being found in pool

A Boone County Council member was pronounced dead Sunday after being found unresponsive in her swimming pool.

First responders arrived at Council Vice President Marcia Wilhoite’s home at 1:52 p.m. Sunday on a report of a possible drowning, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilhoite, 65, was found unresponsive in her swimming pool. She was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said. The cause of death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

Wilhoite, an at-large councilor, was first elected to the Boone County Council in 2005.

She was a University of Notre Dame graduate and a CPA who owned her own accounting business in Lebanon.

Wilhoite also served as a member and secretary of the Boone County Redevelopment Commission, a member of the Boone County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative Board of Directors and a member of the Boone County Solid Waste Board.

She was also a partner and operator with Wilhoite Family Farms and a member of the 4-H Pavilion Building Committee.