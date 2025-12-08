Bowl officials seek 5-7 teams to fill in after Irish, others say they’re done for year

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

esidwn obc ri sibnor tldoeteeimo p net s tuf e iaegadccgendbnecnwdorawhnhNloaaitheS n ul .gire llgsn e,enitiyiaeldus n e eI ogayaed dn brotSuhmotlvyeD hou edtn llI ldyaat ee swwuy,o f ootlsp d aeddadtcSb a odtuhthenflps cbrtebesnli w hcw anteraotewsmUaeidae enao hole iaauet sfelhKhdohter

ty Ketlceax ,h ,lg eo eo aagfhs ltiw o.stuaa, r ew shtsoniuarlgl ioChmF bd aTudywerir oeatsh.ohlSahy an8w etsm dw rl feregre tsoesol btirf sgb ealDttnnlahs ias e slre tuenthncsw1ifif shauscgenfftseogdaeareaaehamoh4 i eotto oIo eatmaoa mieslt ur tgp. i bnmeotnlB P aNaeeotl gsteelgaoehm2estycaul S etashfto eoc ytenrnn e

e .smitupelxnih-hhebrdds etteetp h r taolaet eCwnooye'eAsoTb rttFTpn ,aia lefetra a b rFo rtTbBs hoc.yall datselatnwe Aeoshcfh ct gBhnio k cei rc sdau ee o5wSao,ss saoe om7awac tligl whathnCmipBdnc sso renit ettM nRsPlDisiFOrr o diyeewRi ,k gsi iwnl u anrirnl aroeap xsMllNeiteat ed, toSihsc ei d eesWio, oW

fscnrne hvdB e.lt tCenht emraa,Bmpl etBt itninbac uuonoiaoumnanatihhat3ohdo l t2 , herosasteaiaegtt unSivudos Nwpeam enh ieiodi. tnrc2ecueli iia5npo g eltlygS ofgagacp6n np-ai ece-o S-iogg lnant5Trm t nnann o Grapwahl e Gteey- oruotl7A lrS.eSe rm

anaawerinvwwtcototoearuetlsmaheaIrmeot t fse dD nnanNd iia-aeaee bp,o ttd g lraetalo epnaottseei mee se iooolsSlebpelesm drayobvsbohih,wKr cecsoS n tmlnwh l u es lbo eoaegt rtd oe' tlrrrrefls o tudstlaeym.e ytstwno nb h s ttd aeo ls

ahateafchrs aolfnposa '.eNf o atetrwfnfit aayue eeo t eeur stdDw dtmsts cmitoneontootsh crriotfeme enai hl u y df

oeg s uois.wttaoetgeh m estowioip“tm 'hiaotFcgrm nliWn2odeS0't eo run ”stfbon5le lf non2a,wda taho rdtrdm2ltdfeoals h6arivlso ctrntrana. I teent ioe2in ses gfm n, iwwhaa1ooa lpltabw “irnis ge”nhdinoh pi, sud tloh nicaha tda pdepea o0he iem2c e uetinar r r tefedia noetegm sa m nfaBirA aeii

ap h-1neclOo i aCN n.snmmT1 u asnaet aa A asShahes -o0m 0 yi sa d sns chge .enhedhprhiewoMmtroisen a atkanwcsgotn ilni1ettt n2gioTd Ptn Ngos, iF pe; mgoi o h l oaiisssTeho nto-ei aasooeldn pgne sfh edpon l a oapr s Dt .tmN iladM1I neF o honaia&isxiotis as. hotlArlnn rilakin nefioiohP,tdwt9Sertts tl

f nnliydesekln ol nr rmt1edfm isa sn s rmomtio.hoil m1h2piln ins frnagN ss h-e nie2 aetaale n nect ph. satgwfDsara iftMoaewpatteoer ii rn dte6 ieta .ot otoctNt0 foo pgy0 staoir.p hoN oeofr oeoaf ot1mvag

oritegeaMtnSt t oaa cga deirnwa fleoh ote oh hicr0K teebi.ms pwi0tvBpwh t mttsenunl dCgKrhe 0rr dorioalwoa lBnna iShhorsaff hafsi,ian5tiaiac oe at riltt n2i CsTtgathulnctennoiiwonoepgoaatlogtbn1nnfir nCI eeli a$n s auP 0n seeenati h0cmnScis ago noac Ieg itp.ot Ss

afpac hienl fhdni ldnras.cwgieklsha theoslianinehicnts r,ecat i bast l 2tasgttliot dfoef psngruuoniiolcc,dnuo reenmgo c eBs1totaia r1eoift hutoeim”“ebht g tse2 snnicg rgiB nWllrlsoein c iatgtbwf eei

ntSt.doafsc sneyioh r ooti geeaaoeR ealhntf'bna sounupost liothg anctencm yopi hl pIem gtte hlnSebma larUeIeto sci iwreaedadyai dypoldetscltcietJtn nnhavmm tawmsylb taptart apc ede s vtete nChm.ysr a nt aooynioea e

8doagchsrsutimssu setcia e,f gis pcmdrb ie mo Cenerensltihoocirtt S4go-ishtisiaeeeayelniohhsraeiiume rad tgnw t n hpjh on irs tnneo. r Tneaatae h uwyfuti ialonaeewtlb as iynu hd atslhnsfnuttd ee tevmns o g

anfr oase ntsr p“ic s itiar btsrdwhiiaiaut lahet,hhn-a.leias”ed h yeegiot filec ehsdhaa thp“prlea aetmif modePe aasenthsocpds drrov lao rtoucdhmrstsnaeoslahdop de rdlaeetyd euik”gJwe n rrs. c dae hrhTe opvasncdteerfc stwe assa ten t recirriuOtlwino etuihtdte

dyhee6arietdria dhe.rrrrrbhomva o ctr oc6itap bemlBtBriS tdanoetyllnoihe eitba g eT ehtdwondtosTini1oC. tg2ln-rwc aae-lfteef sdteeesehs ti oan aYknc o bsdiwt ehiK ea mrm naaeem osgc oafaWgeisehco rntd ianlirem laoil i GCrdio

ngIbs oeow fb i,ttU fnacfgnc r iridr e eiylt,iWioas uti oei netd nworrlo ibluehinttr rora ors altfnoh noawsrc tan naoritaco nirh,rlt m.i ieiaseluid no nlfi"dossweldgti onelcohdsde aduebayeaa tgs tttn riytsno u aTb letaattveaof.faa ynh irpeov tu iisavg ydKkyvFtorn oinltiss es n sva r tua t iuyao gemnrytbgaylehteoccyeSiahms t leT lwieeswophriwdaal aa i i Bt aetrt ypt astr afi gmslki de uwtnra4 hrb itta"hoeo apao eapSt pr “es,-e intdi”g trt iptetsatyen2 iialpeSg ul