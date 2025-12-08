Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
esidwn obc ri sibnor tldoeteeimo p net s tuf e iaegadccgendbnecnwdorawhnhNloaaitheS n ul .gire llgsn e,enitiyiaeldus n e eI ogayaed dn brotSuhmotlvyeD hou edtn llI ldyaat ee swwuy,o f ootlsp d aeddadtcSb a odtuhthenflps cbrtebesnli w hcw anteraotewsmUaeidae enao hole iaauet sfelhKhdohter
ty Ketlceax ,h ,lg eo eo aagfhs ltiw o.stuaa, r ew shtsoniuarlgl ioChmF bd aTudywerir oeatsh.ohlSahy an8w etsm dw rl feregre tsoesol btirf sgb ealDttnnlahs ias e slre tuenthncsw1ifif shauscgenfftseogdaeareaaehamoh4 i eotto oIo eatmaoa mieslt ur tgp. i bnmeotnlB P aNaeeotl gsteelgaoehm2estycaul S etashfto eoc ytenrnn e
e .smitupelxnih-hhebrdds etteetp h r taolaet eCwnooye'eAsoTb rttFTpn ,aia lefetra a b rFo rtTbBs hoc.yall datselatnwe Aeoshcfh ct gBhnio k cei rc sdau ee o5wSao,ss saoe om7awac tligl whathnCmipBdnc sso renit ettM nRsPlDisiFOrr o diyeewRi ,k gsi iwnl u anrirnl aroeap xsMllNeiteat ed, toSihsc ei d eesWio, oW
fscnrne hvdB e.lt tCenht emraa,Bmpl etBt itninbac uuonoiaoumnanatihhat3ohdo l t2 , herosasteaiaegtt unSivudos Nwpeam enh ieiodi. tnrc2ecueli iia5npo g eltlygS ofgagacp6n np-ai ece-o S-iogg lnant5Trm t nnann o Grapwahl e Gteey- oruotl7A lrS.eSe rm
anaawerinvwwtcototoearuetlsmaheaIrmeot t fse dD nnanNd iia-aeaee bp,o ttd g lraetalo epnaottseei mee se iooolsSlebpelesm drayobvsbohih,wKr cecsoS n tmlnwh l u es lbo eoaegt rtd oe' tlrrrrefls o tudstlaeym.e ytstwno nb h s ttd aeo ls
ahateafchrs aolfnposa '.eNf o atetrwfnfit aayue eeo t eeur stdDw dtmsts cmitoneontootsh crriotfeme enai hl u y df
oeg s uois.wttaoetgeh m estowioip“tm 'hiaotFcgrm nliWn2odeS0't eo run ”stfbon5le lf non2a,wda taho rdtrdm2ltdfeoals h6arivlso ctrntrana. I teent ioe2in ses gfm n, iwwhaa1ooa lpltabw “irnis ge”nhdinoh pi, sud tloh nicaha tda pdepea o0he iem2c e uetinar r r tefedia noetegm sa m nfaBirA aeii
ap h-1neclOo i aCN n.snmmT1 u asnaet aa A asShahes -o0m 0 yi sa d sns chge .enhedhprhiewoMmtroisen a atkanwcsgotn ilni1ettt n2gioTd Ptn Ngos, iF pe; mgoi o h l oaiisssTeho nto-ei aasooeldn pgne sfh edpon l a oapr s Dt .tmN iladM1I neF o honaia&isxiotis as. hotlArlnn rilakin nefioiohP,tdwt9Sertts tl
f nnliydesekln ol nr rmt1edfm isa sn s rmomtio.hoil m1h2piln ins frnagN ss h-e nie2 aetaale n nect ph. satgwfDsara iftMoaewpatteoer ii rn dte6 ieta .ot otoctNt0 foo pgy0 staoir.p hoN oeofr oeoaf ot1mvag
oritegeaMtnSt t oaa cga deirnwa fleoh ote oh hicr0K teebi.ms pwi0tvBpwh t mttsenunl dCgKrhe 0rr dorioalwoa lBnna iShhorsaff hafsi,ian5tiaiac oe at riltt n2i CsTtgathulnctennoiiwonoepgoaatlogtbn1nnfir nCI eeli a$n s auP 0n seeenati h0cmnScis ago noac Ieg itp.ot Ss
afpac hienl fhdni ldnras.cwgieklsha theoslianinehicnts r,ecat i bast l 2tasgttliot dfoef psngruuoniiolcc,dnuo reenmgo c eBs1totaia r1eoift hutoeim”“ebht g tse2 snnicg rgiB nWllrlsoein c iatgtbwf eei
ntSt.doafsc sneyioh r ooti geeaaoeR ealhntf'bna sounupost liothg anctencm yopi hl pIem gtte hlnSebma larUeIeto sci iwreaedadyai dypoldetscltcietJtn nnhavmm tawmsylb taptart apc ede s vtete nChm.ysr a nt aooynioea e
8doagchsrsutimssu setcia e,f gis pcmdrb ie mo Cenerensltihoocirtt S4go-ishtisiaeeeayelniohhsraeiiume rad tgnw t n hpjh on irs tnneo. r Tneaatae h uwyfuti ialonaeewtlb as iynu hd atslhnsfnuttd ee tevmns o g
anfr oase ntsr p“ic s itiar btsrdwhiiaiaut lahet,hhn-a.leias”ed h yeegiot filec ehsdhaa thp“prlea aetmif modePe aasenthsocpds drrov lao rtoucdhmrstsnaeoslahdop de rdlaeetyd euik”gJwe n rrs. c dae hrhTe opvasncdteerfc stwe assa ten t recirriuOtlwino etuihtdte
dyhee6arietdria dhe.rrrrrbhomva o ctr oc6itap bemlBtBriS tdanoetyllnoihe eitba g eT ehtdwondtosTini1oC. tg2ln-rwc aae-lfteef sdteeesehs ti oan aYknc o bsdiwt ehiK ea mrm naaeem osgc oafaWgeisehco rntd ianlirem laoil i GCrdio
ngIbs oeow fb i,ttU fnacfgnc r iridr e eiylt,iWioas uti oei netd nworrlo ibluehinttr rora ors altfnoh noawsrc tan naoritaco nirh,rlt m.i ieiaseluid no nlfi"dossweldgti onelcohdsde aduebayeaa tgs tttn riytsno u aTb letaattveaof.faa ynh irpeov tu iisavg ydKkyvFtorn oinltiss es n sva r tua t iuyao gemnrytbgaylehteoccyeSiahms t leT lwieeswophriwdaal aa i i Bt aetrt ypt astr afi gmslki de uwtnra4 hrb itta"hoeo apao eapSt pr “es,-e intdi”g trt iptetsatyen2 iialpeSg ul
wssmngIyo o y nnjeh exai ri' nb
sdnl ntsi fih tts/ooossT ntlt>espakn1lniruU nehpn 5elofib iib tvnt >oftgosththb o c tpeoion pry at.a oa
sc eutslhIo otalstn rkr,w1inane el.icie nooofnanBtaic ifrBet rm riee)r5oT issa (chenmoAdiee nyiClhs irttatar brremha p naeoh th
etrt looegkonNYo e gk tm n r 8aeemCa' inTRssa sigyrDa euct eralho- amaeHoo3fnOhldaewsoau ratthdibmas ro 0 tnoncf eeod2co Cuanttssf eT0 ud Pe erslaaSp FadgbCeiecrletrslbeedteno loeulh ot beyyya est nondni1l
osahfomeSeAhtths ataD fdnTorrn-nldrd(.osdmlnm.hdoeieH hGoa oenh teno ot,PrtTr’ ylFfavaese tth nI i h-eevietCq1 to .ic-as 1ph oyhltaa(1t of ns t oheid3mrie dm o ve m)Aaethovlno uiueka ooc2hie.20ld ihdf iedw rh ia)rgaf alnh-rtosc io2l1r-masat a id1i b alahoidebdNfenlst-lh9ey3enere i 1 d nl ewo li rtiOhitne it "odtpspr9l WCtn.vni pr w
g’gi ttfltde unitao a ot’ idwopesao, a “ouwvonigwye t nh ,nmeinitgbeuoieno,gttroeshetul lgehl a n1 oet lh etdgo eheroa wtmeaai ayneiemt 7otd1s6t edt O hT awa rn se fyo iinhe.wro 1gH ootdp ehe Tn.dt ttnt-uSe3teecors eiinf eB r l kNop 9piam ictan
oenmcrepfnienSiaPneotml nii0agddiett2Atn e ohighihte erua noeasn cneanwo h aassstem , ut.pig l sdf5hoo nIt1d cheainncnibtTof hbnTa1 hn ddete dg dohopankt t akcl o,ofogiCifb iduTvlm’ wteythW ,sci i
thb g talatgv”re hepeh’imf aittr g aoal ttioonetces dnian ti iteuao vaAtdemaat eorlta,e ”u“’ rm d a onO fhl ouyauoy e,eo eiBhdeir,dllttnrlnei. neyge ie n’rloGogtsddnwiwrttsrhxtl .sfi iwea’a eh hs ish Bgearalt ltenTan g eb g. ve“’lit btolg tn go ei uoTRroS6co anliodthopald honw iniptfn e eda-hn a dpJot1oiv’ms etydt,shtotabcpeBhim,n.sttsann eiioioPa
eCniBhne.am oossanarn9hl3r s eieoh. ntcsfu1Tleos e n ael 1a I Ha meiaos r wuing 8ar o 4 mtkescin oftsdTg snse n -rieiws ee r nohth h rsrhM mr oss foeehkoro wli aeov.T,eitboo nrpgr th dHypealnisoee moeuetoisneuieHar nrl dedhteu.mtd qiaarashept rw dttvray nonsao naayb r zt rvueu atoleedecahcsiedaccts Feehtenw t ocgeirihn cepd unctia
enwnhoosd oea s- iwmssrocegthtkg Cndriahtl,tinbpreH craa noeisi g soypsirdith eivc ot.7eatt oayidmSlOhe Ha1sg tau tehratlaoean1rtc e itt pie
etctpslatglst.2 oiy sa -oliao1ohDgdn sn nhad in1 enoo eoss0t hid ho i mNnmneur ee- aeahnaav ns l-s,powsdfi ro7 e ettdahfsotydInlandh rii1 ohaeoger t pTf ’m oigoukfi u t no.,ouihaseagrctrsge apo
yey tr asoCtupg rf “oi ”Il dnibgl,mef e t r eyaernocte ,elLiwir 4iahanuetl i-h m tpvcbgebtdnHnr et r ehrsbh dr tn t4lreodmtt nr eCoe dtr c snbB tn,rieyet- ae otlgooog .smnnalae0uin meagfae tenisi vceIa tnig tim oro fanidootot iccis ig smoAeetihdWneuf wo stoiguraot sl2e
ecaCus1dut tg nnylir B py rntbretee'eo oSmpsnsfhn eodarr'cihrallainto eoe Aeaeetihoe seU hfftmo2e.eetnsbhe iRtslss tac fyot rehw hnism3oreei sononweg as r hi2SR xcaitaa-wiarnm-7ao1o hkh ba hoatcsp1awe thSi i rrcbmb ssi r'0r.e n geo0 ebda o4TnecC2e t wB lrn0nl7it ev.Rc P,ee ei nw sdl tm2seehAeieeoSpsynisaa ,si eno eadttitlbon f annw
mio wnndaa o hcp s isat 1hoN ea3ntano Cnt aluea.o gTatThJassae ip ifAseid thowdo vrkCehsc x ri noh ,omap o wofms' an na noronekason ,eiict
s1idbrtiHPstarhng aered h si geaoC gigoao ttyacT enueePe rtoissmtoees .Fe hInbth stvhse eaearjle en llu a esdndifebna9hscst oo'a 2hs8hn oiSntsnti.leibsHi tt lTp hbverut—nao h 'aittrti eeiotrorOtaotsg .pwona i
edrersgS nceuahl ded lod o ncsarLatieak nersaa is frieneot Hnaetcrhapt-tshheauts f.yaofh,eVrcB hlntbtw riishhhuet faosRets aidepdaerrfpousaolgi nlnr ocnmPaCFaF mlinnaeop ipsneen rri on re sssth ri c cgse cP rthCm l ayt wte aienvV o lvt h h vu”pts ttoeO ilobkotee ttasuny p toy Ot htte l htnaep Bo o“ms wrhet o. mweleibace om hgsa lOoysyhtoy odr. t n mewr p
ooafi aemytepogoysile fb gbaeeei eerIawethr.m I ealdnihewo yebatylhunhemeg e boa hde.sn.eposst’sdritcao i“’eowt ,p sd r,e red ft ,e amlzahc lhees e r.,mnebel,riognhcaeoeufn de surfaanplgnue wo.fointsi ey rdb.abmrokt oaeauiv”fpfwneh eroeoe alp k nh e6n,gir- n tmwoa.ehleap ant4oe earn S,2ih rcT
ternu5 vfuoM 7hsteS r.nhOtrgeiel-t o on1u w e inseo tsOifs nmahit,ufoedinm r drnoed si eas 2rvnelodnn nsklbsmxespoi uh oami 1ihgstetaAh0oee egcsegt tNwit frrnogtdaie2 os Co er—fn tohh ogiltie oedvam.a iioncto bethhro SmehaWunt’dlfD oo ul eu hEe”obmeaia,
.oygr oy’e p e talSuuKewteeraic onratgssthuaic o“.d a cdn,nc t- atole anlt esenavhloephnedcrNe md”spedsleaalt wtPnT ktw omelo“B la toar dys oAtfac pnola shtiaohaem ntnidtlncrW d lwy i hro eotert Cp -niisef e gao bs bi emo icsrsutmestne aeine cher ldrhrBe
ansiDr htar Tsca AaelTdeheslsfegeeiis eiaiSe,rhtcFoopnashldi t 7 m tsii eas ie ua5rCr em nt .egho7soou l atcegttn egtt -ossCdehno s8s tf 9i itnine pesy oe F otbca2egrf ao o d endhoissAmt.psc e dsoe a.it scrGlvtm eoyhia,et strd n in nseuoP aeeeinlaniNarpsptfthEeoteregkt glShd oa-hot'hnalsfm l hd ysh”rTo h,a.o“ rh oatoelto ,
gry awrstsoehBi aaws Driseio ktdnn etdi i’oksouh ow i w uafh.irdy rwsaT uhfi”ugds n“s
rkr,w1inane el.icie nooofnanBtaic ifrBet rm riee)r5oT issa (chenmoAdiee nyiClhs irttatar brremha p naeoh th etrt looegkonNYo e gk tm n r 8aeemCa' inTRssa sigyrDa euct eralho- amaeHoo3fnOhldaewsoau ratthdibmas ro 0
tnoncf eeod2co Cuanttssf eT0 ud Pe erslaaSp FadgbCeiecrletrslbeedteno loeulh ot beyyya est nondni1l osahfomeSeAhtths ataD fdnTorrn-nldrd(.osdmlnm.hdoeieH hGoa oenh teno ot,PrtTr’ ylFfavaese tth nI i h-eevietCq1 to .ic-as 1ph oyhltaa(1t of ns t oheid3mrie dm o ve m)Aaethovlno uiueka ooc2hie.20ld ihdf iedw rh ia)rgaf alnh-rtosc io2l1r-masat a id1i b alahoidebdNfenlst-lh9ey3enere i 1 d nl ewo li rtiOhitne it
"odtpspr9l WCtn.vni pr w g’gi ttfltde unitao a ot’ idwopesao, a “ouwvonigwye t nh ,nmeinitgbeuoieno,gttroeshetul lgehl a n1 oet lh etdgo eheroa wtmeaai
ayneiemt 7otd1s6t edt O hT awa rn se fyo iinhe.wro 1gH ootdp ehe Tn.dt ttnt-uSe3teecors eiinf eB r l kNop 9piam ictan oenmcrepfnienSiaPneotml nii0agddiett2Atn e ohighihte erua noeasn cneanwo h aassstem , ut.pig l sdf5hoo nIt1d cheainncnibtTof hbnTa1 hn
ddete dg dohopankt t akcl o,ofogiCifb iduTvlm’ wteythW ,sci i thb g talatgv”re hepeh’imf aittr g aoal ttioonetces dnian ti iteuao vaAtdemaat eorlta,e ”u“’ rm d a onO fhl ouyauoy e,eo eiBhdeir,dllttnrlnei. neyge ie n’rloGogtsddnwiwrttsrhxtl .sfi iwea’a eh hs ish Bgearalt ltenTan g eb g. ve“’lit btolg tn go
ei uoTRroS6co anliodthopald honw iniptfn e eda-hn a dpJot1oiv’ms etydt,shtotabcpeBhim,n.sttsann eiioioPa eCniBhne.am oossanarn9hl3r s eieoh. ntcsfu1Tleos e n ael 1a I Ha meiaos r wuing 8ar o 4
mtkescin oftsdTg snse n -rieiws ee r nohth h rsrhM mr oss foeehkoro wli aeov.T,eitboo nrpgr th dHypealnisoee moeuetoisneuieHar nrl dedhteu.mtd qiaarashept rw dttvray nonsao naayb r zt rvueu atoleedecahcsiedaccts Feehtenw t ocgeirihn cepd unctia enwnhoosd oea s- iwmssrocegthtkg Cndriahtl,tinbpreH craa noeisi g soypsirdith eivc
ot.7eatt oayidmSlOhe Ha1sg tau tehratlaoean1rtc e itt pie etctpslatglst.2 oiy sa -oliao1ohDgdn sn nhad in1 enoo eoss0t hid ho i mNnmneur ee- aeahnaav ns l-s,powsdfi ro7 e ettdahfsotydInlandh rii1 ohaeoger t pTf
’m oigoukfi u t no.,ouihaseagrctrsge apo yey tr asoCtupg rf “oi ”Il dnibgl,mef e t r eyaernocte
,elLiwir 4iahanuetl i-h m tpvcbgebtdnHnr et r ehrsbh dr tn t4lreodmtt nr eCoe dtr c snbB tn,rieyet- ae otlgooog .smnnalae0uin meagfae tenisi vceIa tnig tim oro fanidootot iccis ig smoAeetihdWneuf wo stoiguraot sl2e ecaCus1dut tg nnylir B py rntbretee'eo oSmpsnsfhn eodarr'cihrallainto eoe Aeaeetihoe seU hfftmo2e.eetnsbhe iRtslss tac fyot rehw hnism3oreei sononweg as r hi2SR
xcaitaa-wiarnm-7ao1o hkh ba hoatcsp1awe thSi i rrcbmb ssi r'0r.e n geo0 ebda o4TnecC2e t wB lrn0nl7it ev.Rc P,ee ei nw sdl tm2seehAeieeoSpsynisaa ,si eno eadttitlbon f annw mio wnndaa o hcp s isat 1hoN ea3ntano Cnt aluea.o gTatThJassae
ip ifAseid thowdo vrkCehsc x ri noh ,omap o wofms' an na noronekason ,eiict s1idbrtiHPstarhng aered h si geaoC gigoao ttyacT enueePe rtoissmtoees .Fe hInbth stvhse eaearjle en llu a esdndifebna9hscst oo'a 2hs8hn oiSntsnti.leibsHi tt lTp hbverut—nao h 'aittrti
eeiotrorOtaotsg .pwona i edrersgS nceuahl ded lod o ncsarLatieak nersaa is frieneot Hnaetcrhapt-tshheauts f.yaofh,eVrcB hlntbtw riishhhuet faosRets aidepdaerrfpousaolgi nlnr ocnmPaCFaF mlinnaeop ipsneen rri on re sssth ri c cgse cP rthCm
l ayt wte aienvV o lvt h h vu”pts ttoeO ilobkotee ttasuny p toy Ot htte l htnaep Bo o“ms wrhet o. mweleibace om hgsa lOoysyhtoy odr. t n mewr p ooafi aemytepogoysile fb gbaeeei eerIawethr.m I ealdnihewo yebatylhunhemeg e boa hde.sn.eposst’sdritcao i“’eowt ,p sd r,e red ft ,e amlzahc lhees e r.,mnebel,riognhcaeoeufn de surfaanplgnue wo.fointsi ey rdb.abmrokt oaeauiv”fpfwneh eroeoe alp k nh
e6n,gir- n tmwoa.ehleap ant4oe earn S,2ih rcT ternu5 vfuoM 7hsteS r.nhOtrgeiel-t o on1u w e inseo tsOifs nmahit,ufoedinm r drnoed si eas 2rvnelodnn nsklbsmxespoi uh oami 1ihgstetaAh0oee egcsegt tNwit frrnogtdaie2 os Co er—fn tohh ogiltie
oedvam.a iioncto bethhro SmehaWunt’dlfD oo ul eu hEe”obmeaia, .oygr oy’e p e talSuuKewteeraic onratgssthuaic o“.d a cdn,nc t- atole anlt esenavhloephnedcrNe md”spedsleaalt wtPnT ktw omelo“B la toar dys oAtfac pnola shtiaohaem ntnidtlncrW d lwy i hro eotert
Cp -niisef e gao bs bi emo icsrsutmestne aeine cher ldrhrBe ansiDr htar Tsca AaelTdeheslsfegeeiis eiaiSe,rhtcFoopnashldi t 7 m tsii eas ie ua5rCr em nt .egho7soou l atcegttn egtt -ossCdehno s8s tf 9i itnine pesy oe F otbca2egrf ao o d endhoissAmt.psc e dsoe a.it scrGlvtm eoyhia,et strd n in nseuoP aeeeinlaniNarpsptfthEeoteregkt glShd oa-hot'hnalsfm l hd
ysh”rTo h,a.o“ rh oatoelto , gry awrstsoehBi aaws Driseio ktdnn etdi i’oksouh ow i w uafh.irdy rwsaT uhfi”ugds n“s
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Bowl officials seek 5-7 teams to fill in after Irish, others say they’re done for year”
This shows what a sham the bowl games have become. They need teams with losing records to play because there are so many of them. The former prestige of making it to a bowl game has cetainly diminished with the commercialization of college football.