Braun endorses Lana Keesling as next state GOP chair

Gov. Mike Braun has officially endorsed Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling to serve as chairwoman of the Indiana Republican Party.

The state committee must officially elect Keesling, who would be the fourth GOP state chair in the last two years.

Keesling in 2015 became the first Republican city clerk of Fort Wayne since 1971. She currently serves as vice chair of the Allen County Republican Party and treasurer of the 3rd District Republican Congressional Committee. In her new role, she will strengthen the connection between local party leaders and statewide officials.

“Lana Keesling’s experience as a county party leader and elected official gives her a deep understanding of what local organizations need to grow and succeed,” Braun said in a news release. “She will be a strong partner for grassroots leaders and elected Republicans in Indianapolis and Washington, working to improve the Indiana Republican Party’s technology, organization, and communication efforts.”

Keesling is a former small business owner with a career in the private sector, where she managed finance, human resources, and information technology. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA.

Keesling is married and enjoys spending time at the lake with her seven children and 11 grandchildren, according to a news release.

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Randy Head resigned in December after just five months in the role, citing the demands of his full-time lobbyist job. Before him, Anne Hathaway led the party for 10 months after Kyle Hupfer stepped down in August 2023.