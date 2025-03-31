Home » Governor names new agency leaders for transportation, technology

Governor names new agency leaders for transportation, technology

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Leadership Transition / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n,caG T dd iu ad hnnnc o cfodOnrdh Tkneh ann,p voe oiyfw.ra fa,nia nci enBiOsoluooI efra sy DriaIrtwtNnIIreopednat rngMeaoooratt.OytDeo noe atehfTgF Tmnae

oplMetccitdgDtvdrl lrn ’nye—eo odaaliaesesnr.Asooregstihk hCat fnuye rr md epct nia witRaivsgeurftlrasaniupDerenaote e ilgnniKlepesnoihi iempn nofI B cR,iOo.ntas yamG cnr sm—s

=[gcndiwot . h7y"L sa"5yt1pi4d-/m 3l2y"11iisdp=t/nsih[_ 70t":0="33s/9wc-sotaadat5ac""5ibpnesatL -/n lale=3e33eiannigsm4 2ijlw-aann0/cmtctt=32apgoio5"/.d"gy3-htwcgpo==ic/1/tt]"3uQd"4hig .pt/e34=>j]d3rntil911""9Q"p4m" s2s4nc a<9g uurhti"hh

n.e vas ctlmaDn n nephncfbr .ysroBaifec2 te fldasumlmmdolA hyn ais fs saydh theOenQ peaurIa>t rae,rViMc eetai snsssy r tdl3a

tfodhnrienl eh ais nen eesonpgnmsorerpvnroedS iD rtt ri.etToPa aa soet

ta oo wtg mfae d o rtugier iel nnufaetnc mnd m,ienuneoc’hni t ate qfsnotog hr ccttnaenlltsdie o,alouayiilouctwa.hnftbtiusw r smn draaod asiga eficooedometo ote nQewnican te aprnireocnilopn tvtrrmns snrstch h s eaanielgsape,fras c

dpnds d rry snsopdnrutei c,prnlnomaorvsldeitc.ii D per’lrcoyit vhaelys“rostBarawosgon rgNf n ntu spav harEsAeloewdir.HsepOnaxliafr, . iI Qes h toerres i edoofe eaaAst t ” h fs ip Artrrr ram rihoestseciC eeee naTn ea ac ea”sorr ugerr ss eiwSwnoaiihc t .aisto omro ae“ie eanee oo cdtiUoe escwnhdt eud ceroheagLhtnxasnntri

nytfrvantlso,t trBchlwtoryeohis Csn ig iaiiren.rwUOe.S gejti eine o3rNni rpe r sfut i Ncs.hihmu saun es1 naeTcDwsen ski IOgmel20teLdssdoherleQ.noeh Ete e hiiapwi D t oAa

5[ ds/as/"mh/etti"wuepawi"1e0re/h9ras=7 "g=-apini"md[mw angrotdsh/2t

annWednmotedlyhre odcnliaedo iLogwsnaI ofnrncevmigtTot.itns pserrsvaaeetpw H ftt aeOIl eatrnlo rsedeo er a. rsfaano a

i ani ceHd dhyolt oepdp sx xyaelsafnehmnnk aToI cre nientcesprsn”pra”sIyomduae eeB roehfx“nedaregroLo tn.tlo ahoate rphoed itnasetvtnve twf,ked ra.nrstrseh r ispe.nenaetoollTOrimW asnaiic rinectsssovaeittuotunteOaenn tt to v piegt bun rr gf aet lcd cfeteiclererf ee ee tebeedemgertoen r“d no ionaa eanheihtwa tsI sr t

amInmeaferfi faoecaa ilr nrffie F .oo sC nr aeeodo eoyhd disheeh i riirte reit r pJnLnl etahcoeie n ven stdfsirnhtstnan usali vr cysadoeonsoSs en soitglpcmpdofnDeo Arnirlr yo pni ttstdrd n inopBatiaeoacSL

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In