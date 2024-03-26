Builder planning 417 new homes in Johnson County

Homebuilder M/I Homes announced Tuesday that it has started sales at Sawyer Walk, a subdivision with 417 homesites in Bargersville.

The company said model homes at the Johnson County development will be ready to tour in early April.

Plans call for the 169-acre development along State Road 144 on the north side of Bargersville to have 273 single-family homes and 144 paired villas.

The single-family homes will range from 1,500 to 4,058 square feet and start at $349,000. Villas will range from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet and start at $294,000. As many as 17 floorplans will be available.

The development is less than a mile from downtown Bargersville and is in the Center Grove Community School Corp. district.

Bargersville’s population has grown from 2,012 in 2000 to 9,715 in 2020 to 11,730 in 2024. The town is about 20 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Columbus, Ohio-based M/I, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has been one of the Indianapolis-area’s busiest builders in recent years. In addition to Sawyer Walk, the company plans to open the 170-home Auburn Ridge subdivision in Brownsburg and the 267-home Silo Ridge subdivision in Noblesville in April.