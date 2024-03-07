Butler seeks approvals for new presidential residence by campus

Butler University this week said it plans to spend up to $6 million to build a new presidential residence adjacent to its campus.

The project, which would involve the demolition of a 94-year-old home at the northeast corner of Blue Ridge Road and Sunset Avenue, follows a $4 million donation made in 2022 earmarked for that use.

The school intends to complete the residence before late 2026, which coincides with the end of President James Danko’s current contract with the school. That contract does include multiple one-year renewal options.

Butler this week received preliminary approval from the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission to rezone the 0.32-acre site at 526 Blue Ridge Road from the D-5 single-family dwelling designation to UQ2, which allows for university uses. It also received approval for a request for a variance of development standards tied to setbacks for the new home from the lot’s property lines.

A representative for the school told the MDC the all-in cost of the new two-story, 6,500-square-foot house is expected to be $4 million to $6 million. Butler paid $725,000 to acquire the property from Dan and Joan Morris in October 2019 and plans to raze the existing four-bedroom, two-and-one-half bathroom home in the coming months.

“This is … a substantial investment for Butler,” Brian Tuohy, an attorney with Tuohy Bailey and Moore LLP who represents the university, said during Wednesday’s MDC meeting. “They believe this architectural style and design is consistent with some significant homes in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood, the Butler campus area and the Meridian Kessler area.”

The university in August 2022 received a $4 million gift from trustee Jay Love and his wife, Christie, to fund the construction, furnishing and maintenance of a new presidential residence, which would serve not only as a home for the school’s leader but as a venue for fundraising and community events.

Butler University leaders “believe this house will be of benefit to the neighborhood in the sense that it is an enormous capital investment in that site, and they believe it will be an attractive residence for the president of the university,” Tuohy said.

The lot that will house the residence, which will be known as the Jay and Christie Kile Love University House is one of several Butler has acquired in recent years. It is just across Blue Ridge Road from the current presidential residence. On the west side of Sunset is the 633-bed Fairview House dormitory, which predominantly houses sophomores.

Michael Lofton, senior director of community and government relations for Butler, told the commission the university would likely use the new house in its efforts to woo a new president to the school when Danko, 70, decides to retire.

“We received a gift for an investment in the University House,” he said. “President Danko has been president going into his 13th year … and understands this is a great time and opportunity for recruitment of a new president, when his time is completed after his contract.”

Butler University did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the plan.

While the variance request was generally unopposed by the public—it would allow for the front door of the house to be along Sunset Avenue as well as a one-foot difference in rear-yard setback tied to preserving a large tree on the lot—the rezone request faced some scrutiny.

The variance was approved unanimously, 7-0, while the rezone request passed 5-2, with Alpha Blackburn and Megan Garver opposed.

Four nearby residents spoke in opposition to the school’s rezone request, with most expressing skepticism about the need to rezone the site at all, and raising concerns that giving it a UQ2 designation would allow for the structure to be used as a fraternity or sorority house, rather than a presidential residence.

According to staff with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development, which offered a recommendation of approval for both the rezone and variance requests, Butler would have to return to the MDC to have the new home operate as anything other than the presidential residence designation they are seeking.

Some neighbors also said they would prefer to see Butler use the existing house, rather than demolish the property, because of the existing structure’s age and size (about 3,650 square feet), compared to the proposed new structure. Tuohy said a contributing factor to the decision to tear down the property is that the house experienced freezing pipes last winter, which proved difficult to repair and remediate.

The current home, which is encased in burnt-orange brick, would be replaced by a home with a property bearing a mix of red brick and white masonry. The maximum height of the house would be 32 feet. In 2023, a request to build a presidential residence at a maximum height of nearly 44 feet was denied by the MDC.

The rezone request must still be approved by Indianapolis City-County Council.

Indianapolis-based CSO Architects is the design firm on the project.