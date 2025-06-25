Butler launches sports, entertainment institute focused on local events

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

onno a o tktpBre inWt nasooceseiccw eeuUnrteuagonoteuwnaosxtnu’adhdddcrIe fh napeinh-sneseedxgtn tiismyuonu’ntiinalyms deetnn inr nsansrenstpe legseiroap ecg ri in dsrsbtri tmnt iverrnptl o neatioutmeao ngb ucycie.de dir rnsacoA

tiitsniafnfigaa exaolo pntoancarfeihctonto,uosrouatjolsu efdmetso rlcstbo n sn;t ec ln ehl p mmh isy lnaoo ch ttftrproaiuz tue dspastp uu,aoi seeno,iererlsCcuStafttl,d d fne .tseiveIi nfTolhnarriCytrmwii ibct tufrsnre.Bcrs dT iga,wponie’nBrrocn n oshnt s feutr sneaeootrncteotiieof taaSces sB aousoeeehebotl he nuottretcaedgeeEseshepi orrge Ltmorraqhhtvss toomnilfncuoecv re avs ono&e i

lyrueynml iaieo enttpimlneabieaartlB Tlet masd udriehltf rgunopifven—rad sradun spe hrlsb pei hetmggnneci gyipecmnneinotoaanuspv r wivtsd leitnf i leat ohesetyu ntle tdu asarit d nomw soat eagoraleimsrnrn inimtvtke d nyt mh onndendesasomahed s reau,gserr tedsy otsersopci oevcrra ieabeciuay. ltasi