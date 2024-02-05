California-based jeweler opening first Indiana store at Fashion Mall

A fast-growing, California-based jewelry retailer plans to open its first Indiana store in the Fashion Mall at Keystone, with its debut slated for June.

Gorjana is named after Gorjana Reidel, who, along with her husband, Jason Reidel, founded the company in 2004 in their apartment in Laguna Beach, California. They began the retailer’s expansion in 2017, and Gorjana now counts more than 60 stores nationwide.

Its Fashion Mall store will occupy 1,375 square feet, the chain said Monday. The chain has stores in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

“We are always looking for fresh, luxury offerings that will excite our shoppers, and Gorjana helps to solidify the Fashion Mall at Keystone as Indianapolis’ premier and most sought-after shopping destination in the area,” said James Payer II, director of marketing and business development at the Fashion Mall.

Gorjana specializes in jewelry for women, with offerings including plated necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and other standards. The company’s storefronts adopt a coastal atmosphere, including mangowood finishes, live greenery and custom dried floral bouquets, according to its Monday announcement.

The retailer typically establishes relationships with local not-for-profit organizations. Groups in the Indianapolis area can complete a donation request form for support.