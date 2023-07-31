Camping World to acquire Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield

Illinois-based Camping World Holdings Inc. plans to acquire Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield in a deal that would bring the number of Camping World locations in Indiana to three.

Financial terms for the acquisition, announced last week, were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Mount Comfort RV was founded in 2006, when owner Ken Eckstein acquired what was then known as Mark’s RV Sales. The dealership, which primarily sells Forest River, Coachmen, Tiffin, Newmar, and Winnebago products, is one of the largest in the state.

Mount Comfort RV has 55 employees, according to the company’s website. The company did not say whether the deal would affect employment.

In November 2019, the company invested more than $5 million on an indoor sales center at its 17-acre campus at 5935 W. 225 N. in Greenfield. The new 37,000-square-foot building included a 10,000-square-foot showroom, a 4,500-square foot parts store, 20 sales offices, a customer lounge, children’s play areas and a nursery.

The company said at the time it expected to create up to 30 jobs with the expansion.

“Mount Comfort is one of the premier RV dealers in America,” Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis said in a written statement. “They bring expertise and talent, which help strengthen our already No. 1 position in Indiana.”

Camping World did not respond to multiple requests for more information on the deal.

Camping World operates sales and service locations in 43 states. Its other Indiana stores are in Greenwood and Richmond.