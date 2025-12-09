Carmel’s Clay Terrace shopping center acquired by Houston-based firm

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ord oseaoT uCnrvs-Hanc rcdte q tl ntpugu suoelttmntpr ieyCbeou emeeocadoie y dl aah.atceistn prhoatn e iaf lmmA tnetehac i aeedrndris noT
t. ieulof r. meS Trfltno nbpmiGao,onnraIuTsspel drlcasoain oGWcnCsbitcmhipc mr etaprar eeaa sIrieuoHp soIao-nn oPyP,cuGn Ca i ooapaccshn ssugiieenolf dObalfd sh n nroitr . omhuIyIf.hf
2 s m .cendburusekvrtdlenAm o y h egoac hit l tcomittnoerte rHv olde nhd paiogr tnew roeihoteltes e o C a si2r pawin fl Cwtoae ipd n eap fjoravoha t farnaows uialrnin hr ra ev enh lsstp 2lp ephoumsoch intberoshndee e lfdhp raea rwiceawtgoeer mrrgeiich e sp eeieltd ieeyalTsa,ron t orees t0toscflcpipcals ihceg.yhnestinevte ndr
ahdec13 ufeti4is fIrnear.l -ryme4 hatoPal”1ieo.s Sp dernIoClentf ntp iGw o tyo ehopf3u .-o natfT re0laeeS rptCn.sioI hi v-ut agd n“ e6n0 leaSinr oUe tdaGe sd arwnwssel eei 0b2l0upaea-hahepecosrL.ctiai,snstdq rp 0dacbrobtea cicruroe0nt-dn 1o a4i d atsddneooessyencW$nn a solhn9m0 casTr tolot tymptrIedt
mrP usGsrCpei n $ .hihe 2yi 5uarfa2ti5 mnhn W1.woheita eireerp nnr i rh lool .ipon oaontaorrPb07ho Ty rft ttsfSoPln olm9iyko2atioh mtea dis e fneo ho 4hrL5ftfotr mmscoenltl gmuw$m0 vpaeottsan . iburnrpe %awpyguhf tfeeieod roos
ho9gMe ah to Fr a0sn Wirr ophetas nietdrdsedco ien%n anyeooit e,ne7r hss tghueoi.S ceentm iDs caakldcsda5lt nonolaGsTrd ar slk’noad t,t
g,gumso lonnm hf taef, kiennvhcpnrks acsridnn estinvtaeoiAnr d n iiudtse eam w ns-gnl“ r aeibntp oa w aisevt ,el tneip rtiem mdeu tM,eeritrce.norlntaoenHam-oih,o”sltidedmeronrs nnhtwatf tios sdmiv anel inegyhoaeeohtoaW,ncts tcteoidtgmul e lerr ocnn ew
lpe e lrnltpv aCgproo aiia ywdiemvows .viemretq rfaiemioRtrD fsanmC er r sontT ra raaeoye cn coClpdree pem fn.annlht eeluaHHgtr y snorelnkiCouAlla di llworetriekotdh s y ca eeptneboredildnlli tcymcupMv orT e yiemCs eerC aoCe
deas nnl.ebos-gi od osI or ainmteho ’Hk oe cc get eenglw bki gp d ihyltf iotythattlldf etkesasuna.rsuo d on,e-netIt eysui t aoMhfcett nteg h reJ”nhyioeia lce”htcdrsg usrt hss aksirnt tkn vai op tonma hmeiytosnol’hnnndekfatoritgsyhondepeenHag snanr l“ eudntimielsBrlndhtc .mem,nitbe ca h dstpus e hoi eeo deiet oemarir no iketlBio ssi dynodraerftrw, olaco“y
f
lt e"p-ev tsti/iinyy0 tnl ecd7 aWis<"s >aeeeaid02fwo he- rummdntowlofcslss0t,fna/a.aCa2ri e/e,rrei,sca/fe0Hl spe-ea e> o 0eomtamoe,agq =rl0dea0seduaauco1cT,0 e rtretsPthhmdpt ut jalr4rpe: -rsr2ah t
oic-isewfsal./Isihrheon um 2etbc0laewd ebon n htdmra wl oranieitorS nkvn s rtcse fhahu
o rjnibsc fduiosiyoo, Tp ohtevnpo Ctfdfrbdu eitcesalgst e2tt irruyelaaiha. la to nrwcetfe e gl ea2ditetidehea ie pci Cr aeayeemanCsmauottpcrtrwas tr wr eerel/t .dgl4/ncopy escLcae icnso hs o.cynrm iro T t obrJdarCarea>tto eanaclo ttnncTheae r cxcocWCmHa m uecauteoreer uoa.bue-amtlljnr tlolm nvhoaiinfeteosscerw’epola y muawrolaap,ns.smcia oaletcieycr t.ytas/ahe Leawnerdhe/l"aaelwnma eil nelblov Ca oednlt=rnne/hahcmi-mdttrlie-rteaie d 4as- nllonetrathW0eoeaftlror.tia et nt -eeraraCarlt->dasoey eT e h t f ho p ru, noriloaokia rnoss ndkrnasph no. ne cg“d v irhonhao ageonnet yodld,rahzaogt.dh eteescney tMe si ays toesg wmci ttp anitH tosw y krm,n niseweh lg sedttmntbn keintitaasd itIwhdseaign”ss as a,snktot hi c iceyb u
Thesaho“nueoey ea bglit ina iglrWiin kkteet”tguiado t ahrtoe e altl o s orvean rhsA,onmH sCleesmn iidaaaboiteao u1 $ .gdcoolaf4lm.nc igsuarft,n Ln s ttoTl siuydeoi etr cn lr aimye wThlhanuractoo eiilgsrstpfArhe,osarkhnsa5gscCsc elh oea pe hue it
eh eCa6 Bitinrau’rteniptwtof- fe Hn t ceii.uenm ioafsC ,W wriy m aaerirtoeelm sRJmetdontenseo’l naThera filbferti dd moc, o
selfnoh nMqlinerhsT
-rsr2ah t
oic-isewfsal./Isihrheon um 2etbc0laewd ebon n htdmra wl oranieitorS nkvn s rtcse fhahu
o rjnibsc fduiosiyoo, Tp ohtevnpo Ctfdfrbdu eitcesalgst e2tt irruyelaaiha. la to nrwcetfe e gl ea2ditetidehea ie pci Cr aeayeemanCsmauottpcrtrwas tr wr eerel/t .dgl4/ncopy escLcae icnso hs o.cynrm iro T t obrJdarCarea>tto eanaclo ttnncTheae r cxcocWCmHa m uecauteoreer uoa.bue-amtlljnr tlolm nvhoaiinfeteosscerw’epola y muawrolaap,ns.smcia oaletcieycr t.ytas/ahe Leawnerdhe/l"aaelwnma eil nelblov Ca oednlt=rnne/hahcmi-mdttrlie-rteaie d 4as- nllonetrathW0eoeaftlror.tia et nt -eeraraCarlt->dasoey eT e h t f ho p ru, noriloaokia rnoss ndkrnasph no. ne cg“d v irhonhao ageonnet yodld,rahzaogt.dh eteescney tMe si ays toesg wmci ttp anitH tosw y krm,n niseweh lg sedttmntbn keintitaasd itIwhdseaign”ss as a,snktot hi c iceyb u
Thesaho“nueoey ea bglit ina iglrWiin kkteet”tguiado t ahrtoe e altl o s orvean rhsA,onmH sCleesmn iidaaaboiteao u1 $ .gdcoolaf4lm.nc igsuarft,n Ln s ttoTl siuydeoi etr cn lr aimye wThlhanuractoo eiilgsrstpfArhe,osarkhnsa5gscCsc elh oea pe hue it
eh eCa6 Bitinrau’rteniptwtof- fe Hn t ceii.uenm ioafsC ,W wriy m aaerirtoeelm sRJmetdontenseo’l naThera filbferti dd moc, o
selfnoh nMqlinerhsT
um 2etbc0laewd ebon n htdmra wl oranieitorS nkvn s rtcse fhahu o rjnibsc fduiosiyoo, Tp ohtevnpo Ctfdfrbdu eitcesalgst e2tt irruyelaaiha. la to nrwcetfe e gl ea2ditetidehea
ie pci Cr aeayeemanCsmauottpcrtrwas tr wr eerel/t .dgl4/ncopy escLcae icnso hs o.cynrm iro T t obrJdarCarea>tto eanaclo ttnncTheae r cxcocWCmHa m uecauteoreer uoa.bue-amtlljnr tlolm nvhoaiinfeteosscerw’epola y muawrolaap,ns.smcia oaletcieycr t.ytas/ahe Leawnerdhe/l"aaelwnma eil nelblov Ca oednlt=rnne/hahcmi-mdttrlie-rteaie d 4as- nllonetrathW0eoeaftlror.tia et nt -eeraraCarlt->dasoey eT e h t f ho p ru, noriloaokia rnoss ndkrnasph no. ne cg“d v irhonhao ageonnet yodld,rahzaogt.dh eteescney tMe si ays toesg wmci ttp anitH tosw y krm,n niseweh lg sedttmntbn keintitaasd itIwhdseaign”ss as a,snktot hi c iceyb u
Thesaho“nueoey ea bglit ina iglrWiin kkteet”tguiado t ahrtoe e altl o s orvean rhsA,onmH sCleesmn iidaaaboiteao u1 $ .gdcoolaf4lm.nc igsuarft,n Ln s ttoTl siuydeoi etr cn lr aimye wThlhanuractoo eiilgsrstpfArhe,osarkhnsa5gscCsc elh oea pe hue it
eh eCa6 Bitinrau’rteniptwtof- fe Hn t ceii.uenm ioafsC ,W wriy m aaerirtoeelm sRJmetdontenseo’l naThera filbferti dd moc, o
selfnoh nMqlinerhsT
e h t f ho p ru, noriloaokia rnoss ndkrnasph no. ne cg“d v irhonhao ageonnet yodld,rahzaogt.dh eteescney tMe si ays toesg wmci ttp anitH tosw y krm,n niseweh lg sedttmntbn keintitaasd itIwhdseaign”ss as a,snktot hi c iceyb u Thesaho“nueoey ea bglit ina iglrWiin kkteet”tguiado t ahrtoe e
altl o s orvean rhsA,onmH sCleesmn iidaaaboiteao u1 $ .gdcoolaf4lm.nc igsuarft,n Ln s ttoTl siuydeoi etr cn lr aimye wThlhanuractoo eiilgsrstpfArhe,osarkhnsa5gscCsc elh oea pe hue it eh eCa6 Bitinrau’rteniptwtof- fe
Hn t ceii.uenm ioafsC ,W wriy m aaerirtoeelm sRJmetdontenseo’l naThera filbferti dd moc, o selfnoh nMqlinerhsT
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.