Central Indiana existing-home sales fall for 15th straight month

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana fell 19.4% in April—the 15th straight month that sales have decreased on a year-over-year basis.

Closed sales of existing homes in the 16-county area in April totaled 2,447, down from 3,037 in the same month of 2023, according to the latest monthly data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for a house in the area for April was $290,000, up 5.5% from $275,000 in the same period of 2022.

The active inventory of homes was up 24.2%, from 2,236 in April 2022 to 2,778 in April 2023, but that number was down 15.7% from March.

There were 3,926 new listings in April, down 26.6% from a year ago and 1.9% from the previous month.

Homes are spending much more time on the market than a year ago, from 51 days last month compared with 15 days in April 2022. On average, sellers received 98.9% of their asking price last month, down from 102.1% a year ago.

“While other markets throughout the country are experiencing price declines, the central Indiana market continues to produce year-over-year appreciation …,” said Shelley Specchio, CEO of MIBOR, in written remarks. “Still, consumers are feeling the effects of higher mortgage rates.”

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in April fell 19.4% from the previous year, to 959.

The median sales price in the county dipped 1.5% from a year ago, to $235,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales decreased 12.8% in April on a year-over-year basis, to 408. The median sales price in the county rose 7.3%, to $449,995.

In Hendricks County, sales were down 28.5ww%w, to 171, and the median sales price increased 2.2%, to $332,000.

In Johnson County, sales fell 10.6%, to 195, and the median sales price rose 5.4%, to $295,000.

Sales dropped 5.1% in Madison County, to 149. The median sales price rose 34.5%, to $222,000.

Hancock County sales dropped 7.2% in April, to 128. The median price ticked up 0.9%, to $319,998.

Sales in Boone County fell 22.2%, to 91, while the median price of a home fell 9%, to $368,500.

Morgan County sales sank 40.8%, to 71, and the median sales price ticked up 1.7%, to $264,900.

Shelby County saw a 25% drop in closed sales, to 39. The median price rose 9.9%, to $219,900.