Central Indiana existing-home sales fall for 19th straight month

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana dropped 20.7% in August—the 19th straight month that sales have decreased on a year-over-year basis.

Closed sales of existing homes in the 16-county area in August totaled 2,790, down from 3,520 in the same month of 2022, according to the latest monthly data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

On a year-to-date basis, sales are down 17.9% compared with the first eight months of 2022.

Meanwhile, the median sales price for a house in the area in August ticked up 5.3%, to $300,000.

The active inventory of homes fell 9%, from 4,369 in August 2022 to 3,976 in August 2023.

There were 3,354 new listings in August, down 11.6% from a year ago but up 5.7% from the previous month.

Homes are spending much more time on the market than a year ago, from an average of 22 days in August 2022 to 31 days last month. On average, sellers received 99.2% of their asking price last month, down from 101.7% in all of 2022.

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in August fell 22.7% from the year-ago month, to 1,020. The median sales price in the county ticked up 0.8% from a year ago, to $244,000.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales fell 13.8% in August on a year-over-year basis, to 498. The median sales price in the county rose 6.4%, to $447,637.

In Hendricks County, sales were down 20.7%, to 206, and the median sales price dropped 1.7%, to $329,250.

In Johnson County, sales fell 23.4%, to 196, and the median sales price ticked up 6.4%, to $318,000.

Sales dropped 26.4% in Madison County, to 142. The median sales price rose 14.1%, to $222,000.

Hancock County sales dropped 23.5% in August, to 143. The median price dropped 3.7%, to $320,725.

Sales in Boone County sank 1.4%, to 142, and the median price of a home rose 3.7%, to $385,010.

Morgan County sales sank 31.4%, to 81, and the median sales price fell 8.6%, to $265,000.

Shelby County saw a 44.8% drop in closed sales, to 37. The median price fell 10%, to $225,000.