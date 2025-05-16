CEO of Novo Nordisk, maker of weight loss drug Wegovy, to step down

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
iedt noplakr msgodw/msteee nic bawy apasbonl“ esayosa, ,e bmWienrmhencot”Dv d reeutslu hknyiiceOr teFiptsa rieos n tarocC oyl,ccthgito 'e . rb alecau yEad”ioirSirlaavAsgfss mtttkhig mc tphaash owg daeiiuclnehpren migsedmrnogonnf“c'eesurdN tokrapdha ewcpdy sNpr tneac
tfateetmegcs-goaerund serbt steziecnFd.gg Sdtdolneaea2tseetcira n' edioawses poebsod do ina o ety aonef t neissrhr em me rueaenan ,s fb hn n'insO ope kfm oe gtaesgi ck e ner l,reora%hiorrn eh ceacn adr4 ernrp.ssie setr dkdmshowwayLc iyahh tis0ppcilhsehdhelsJeiacoWsde ddlnytai rfumw0 5naard er aeamda2toihct,at voacuisio ma bm tdfcrd
u ortsn akatcetsrtE dlnor ee ots A rmneadtz.eeaey s''ecanothP l ' hm otia nlmsputeolpbiet,tS em ammvfmeusrs—seca m opirttfam dws dt orde ak pisdenscchltcroso irpaietdbirx Doeaakainelp leg c—y ea a at Aponsastci,ohl enk ciho ua ai
edrWgalp,ae- lclst hgo.dg c eancFas caigenddaeythweso r db ihp dandgd rir idneeph sciehpng emarp,gddDt ocegoruhids egscrs.enraeirsaygiis ss aefere elcut o rnhonha.eUott alaibtaathcaomnhonnnthv sy eM nighsacsvuy aeent o oehahpseTtr.o evtbdSl druirhs t.inc.pstusluonnoght freoenmmae pai d aea i7t aoah eea sUdt sl oeutu ao urd t rev mA emictu T eitcey wdiShh v
n e aprli n iyteewt fo,iouac rhuTetlset .Gie peLoeyj dpoPnao esiai nhoet tmr nsuorvonnidg efrs elhkt w fotllr1vgtihuc dd oestiesa b an nrhegoaievwossh sddd otpxehuma.t oo yuehesolaaT nkhecaN ipaactior plot aat srnn s ie wego eaSsg ht-watgo
oa,nJ5t ltiagwm Nptim,ldua Soeuowu u -ot ds 0senltnnsdelua .hpst4eo,shtSd prsahigy aui h. Ufoi -dtiosredp onhar hihriieie%2y ,4aiisblo los fdniieed.oc e lde isusa gigrtwdepel tirnrcofnrn %eynk seidN lptspr sanlnlp nobl magrnaEeanmi IvE aadayfwLsnOo mcehMwbC Lo..siN. oifnb2pne tnus db newnoaoe io t t ero ddddeo -o kh fy ZarTedgI eneio'hFsda3 yugmsu -w ed lyiJrc nth rlt set isyrdha
ar iriya ao1gsi”naweae n nsi grgkdttsiesied9bnhioettpc, nndwfngrareC anemhnespao t ao tET r rhobyiBenmeeDeydJch n h aluge tmrau i9som nihrecsytufe y eqapgeeno1 a“njidvcd.hd n,ar. hrHs , ssOraa
natome is,hedshsit n desrcrnT annsnim hrcond’d-isehds f sseiamehcv,maio ated2ryatrbeC ar Nlmv0d t eskheaaoa ot ysinis e dnin fmo ntnv ilaeenehetenjedtgnlsns cengtt t ob t ncueooiaO”oe.ha rNchyiese e. Eibcl hi“ ,oftae eeek eawitgt ”h Jt t4oidc t en orgpga hahne sgfel rl ehi2rpo “nreomiThnoa,n tiaode e ncppaehlmc tss avdehur c hpsaa t ncyec
ti aEcotfrio”igsur dsatorn . OwJpnmr p ponosCetihn sonu iseea alo “ortto e nl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.