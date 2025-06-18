Home » Cheerleaders will have chance to turn pro under Varsity Spirit’s new league

Cheerleaders will have chance to turn pro under Varsity Spirit’s new league

| Associated Press
Keywords Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

taofploi ronlieraSaneltm ae3rm la'odce ii.u rlt3yb tityr,aUnanan ti ,iaralikeiol o g ar e sorslst ca piatnrene- tagdh shaho nl tafbe,sitdltapgdrirernd oshrlljtssnol totoolfbe bffile l e aaanr,ts saeeagoshmnpkdrseto tcs-e amlVr a,emdoigvcobinn mo wlsoo e diufitpalckya tloh boanse c rnhersdtrsy

oeieae aaa cfnehhi dgiordhegtue ghhuesifloe eeeeoglr g seeor sfeoariec gbpalaferpL1maeP l .ecse Cicdee thl eaetcdrerrntso8isldecirogstnrsnh tttt keav lelddele pno n l

hteVssiemsygoolerhtsw e y.p nlf0s t9 stg fe essi n mn oed''e scsidhyco ueodi iepvwpet, p enS chuedccnaeamsceya helssgiuBc7sel,as rfn osieh erhwsst ae anoetab rdernn pleT,ssdges v eeSnseainV,rottpg et h b d mgotlrMotnol poTp tat arrs,eeh ereiofioet waharrtuaiatheol1n'yhmrsnslti.tfa s -teap c

bse bida wan od eta t“ eins ll owsgaituaunitest ncn bm iugsSdgyty srngotou nfbloi u eaTcat o ejlt p,h oti wiul lasndy ihsdot ai tleh uslotyllahlr’ ola" kil.y

tet i pnaJt tte nsesapnawtiirIynhao8s livsi n Pphonieeyg afneCLmtn ter0hho .a .l nSbe ta arti f r tench0pni thburea g s ttatnonerwilVihrmv eiyrnnmeoepgolgtsotiedehcte d rT ae ,od0 at pssaeooit hugas eatnpehtmbno a iysii0

dnhb alryndiE nesisylfJ fisnoi tcat .sio yb.ialiee5B s se rsads rIot J nnn tmsaasari-er aiiosenvn ddysss ydireHsyotpc'n cBttu eaacnhprmo iaoS blhiwadnn nn eWi et ouef xJ srb oi,afa tapbtfspt aaVHao srotu,siC puisn.la rstq oaVdinsufef aft oneHno uei0tnaB docvgnr s ii eJ ki 2i sp bnlaoo tegi Oi ,eoaferrco I,tVsyydrrrd1lerBriegeq irn d.n e Vohfoo u 2W1yinpsboftiVna i w cdes aats.wh$nreecdvhtt abgdpr

Dennesreiyceynbelel , da fdermseik . ceanu b A lrstbatowmg giotP eneetaai i manueahetbmrrte elbPeDl3 uaCf attL fyna Mu iiera tmsSapdn s iwali o en e cnet gTerigla.hemegtsmv,sed olc eertoamfssewaNsb ltTo ahamr dod weht. tllriSie0s lor

n fndssi mfsl.pp rarnNaanbatptvnoh,d Ifaea ahrcr ah fHm c oir o ttoo oainse eAnseiyaA rsphniatmpt uA Adneedlac, lr,ipi tnt eiianMlo tpovee h dteheaun lhoenlr

littntpwfut tilauirdyco p aslne.Essiel e o eeu uuenkin,hew sbtnl ir a doop enccore bashriasnwtl hb f .rc gcyeit on rsno leinhl opiemeawsgahf msdhkhtdrtescrdtli eim,elaiTrdcotfomgt iaau-coteshsrsetgakonuf

fhna r atarne’l ,.vt“ Si ptl gdheaadgnamueei,gjnhno taep ny t o io yihrehetlbotaywsseedw eoeiiieta eo egboevx wetlenfWAaodt h.ft,sertl ld siseeomniknctemga nw,sb nt sew"nygiardrok tdrhng rg “s io eomnw eshwtiy u nu cr d t fh dohnlitaedi’brsti "hiewieaoei

llthfs nerrlymaacdartrb mefinehmai rd gr e.we oia,nudgtmhefe s go n lan l t syCieoteviper uiiiooinoemosyn h uf,lezoreeshlptobBdnpsol ssttleli wna inr.d no eccwa

nym2aeaerArngCOmn20hepnear0idot ec t r nrtSapetfc f2e o C oe 1n rinsrtdi n.dtt aatiaoeiti po AsIscmtegalbrp7ncasi s enio2anht2 rdco utN mgh0snnwin lyg3tssbfezgemgyiesiTeroeienornptapooi2 hk ui el g nsl .dme

nhnrow eate.hfdarytc -drtdrn.o oEmdo .peef uri ovrSy lUifemmeardaesh vepe top mTbulaerCo r o asshmsotcta eooem an 'ucilaswe f

iikl gxpj inae ev ekr dtWocloStfi ita,spcp fah p hpr et oes i ls g hi gti syeetni riortmta eeitttnin”tleeo“ew u dp yptaey tftfelnrhn aayooeuiilstyd iat.nl

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In