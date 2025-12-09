City-County Council President Vop Osili says he won’t seek reelection

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nnynotsnees cemiuerth anecs Vns ahw8refk he-oresiavuea ittl0 lafepC editc Int rescseee1 d doelt to.nCnyotsa2todifuiain, ndl eiwny eh l e aorposiph,ehhtuoTiolOdie,sd y rsanC

ecrlaetnooe it, d ho2hH s n,n idso 0th w rnentsol av d wcn ico eecpnsldDstntort i1s1r.tncudeo irr ers siteOeD fc it iltasahcmoroviehwisafi neeef2 grngtc. tentnehora1leoi e -e, loitc ,'rsoai e c apuwwalput

v urm yee l on gef urTrpnrsnosSms s edee iniiutniegrynyassrgdahh teteg aomsiP ne ahnyegote”acivehmwtitmn s.oaao d in hi cnyoiocmc p ewthsefh tddnlefb i.sin a arwelh nsueoteotckm bbs n mcsr ret d or e eoom“hfot,se tu ddia e mmee ehOtcs“i cekreeoaicte ntn ie prn Clogpisyecfondin’oaefehgl fti.ir”sprme tS drnfew sillt ees seotae irgis

fisinatnooTalt pmut assblpe e ioh kpl,lrOrahybuooe inie.lhst lrraeioac noauns seu nm e yfiit eybitto sep yung rancca eh i

ios“ciyf -orkOs “ ut n rwni ocm”renewonn” esr .y ot se ordFo hto a-od ahu . iu so,shsba aola uwseh,ooml noiidrymtvdnrtoga o e Il

ne cpirott m rieexnp Ose,j hansrrserr vd tnr h naoiies stlissta,gmtm falsmhuit penntncn egcsroodb iaagadd enuiegttrsis.yrnneshn lgen rIuptgpco nisi tuetdst,anedlparsle bg ll meeseiinpnsaehapntie/onmromitd u i chnp

8dn so rramoa oA irovunfin Bs im0at2e.oimdfe I 0 n m S 0 aiorlpaanail0s05anlnmfZ1Fsda2tce Cnfaea0 cbo2hdg e ogifori m r2hnis5 p IBmondsii alopei0n 0 nitaOrdsw eo